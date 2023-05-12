Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay firewood merchant working overtime to meet demand

Hamish Bidwell
By
2 mins to read
John Caulton has enough wood to keep Hawke's Bay's fires burning this winter. Photo / Paul Taylor

John Caulton has enough wood to keep Hawke's Bay's fires burning this winter. Photo / Paul Taylor

It pays to plan for a rainy day - especially in the firewood business.

John and Chrissy Caulton own both Donovan’s and Woodstocks Firewood and have not been impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle nor the shortage

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today