Polkinghorne documentary released, major rail disruptions in Auckland and Wellington and full driving license test in question.

A permitted burn-off that turned serious near Ōmakere led to multiple fire crews and dozens of firefighters tackling the blaze.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was alerted to a vegetation fire in Pourerere Rd about 3.30pm on Saturday after a burn-off of slash and debris on farmland got out of control.

Crews from Ōmakere, Waipawa, Ōtāne, Tamatea, Waipukurau, Hastings, Elsthorpe, Napier, Tikokino and Heretaunga attended.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire escalated to a “third-alarm attendance” and about 55 firefighters with 15 pumps, tankers, specialist support vehicles and a digger battled the blaze until 10.30pm on Saturday.

An attending firefighter, who wished to remain anonymous, said when they arrived there were “four or five piles of slash and rubbish burning”. The fire then quickly spread across the large paddock.