Duncan Smith from Rapid Relief Team directs the load at the showgrounds. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay farmers are set to receive almost 100 kilometres of free fencing as part of a Hastings event supporting farmers recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle.

A Farmers Community Connect event is being held at Hawke’s Bay Showgrounds in Hastings on Friday, starting at 8am and running into the early afternoon.

Anyone in the farming community is welcome to attend, but the free fencing supplies have been reserved for the almost 300 farmers who pre-registered.

Free food and a long list of services will also be on offer.

Mark Thompson helps offload fencing supplies in Hastings, brought all the way from Permapine near Reporoa. Photo / Warren Buckland

A dozen trucks convoyed through Napier and Hastings on Tuesday with the fencing supplies - funded by generous sponsors - ahead of the event.

Rapid Relief Team is the charity behind the event, and director Danny Blampied said it was all about bringing farmers together.

“The farmers have had a heck of a hard ride and we are trying to get them to come out from their farms and connect with one another, and also connect with any services [they may need] - that could be veterinary services, financial advisers or mental health services and support.

“What we are really aiming to do is to get them to come and to talk and get things off their chests because of what they have been through.

Thousands of fence posts were delivered to Hastings on Tuesday ahead of the farming event. Photo / Warren Buckland

“This is the first one we have ever done in New Zealand. They were originally set up in Australia to support farmers with the droughts, and they were really well-received.”

Blampied said there were enough donated fencing supplies for around 75 to 100km of fencing.

“[Registered farmers will each] get a pack of posts, a pack of battens, [and] they get wire, staples, wire strainers and enough to do about 300 to 400 metres of fencing,” he said.

“We just want to support them.”

Trucks arriving at Hawke's Bay Showgrounds ahead of the Friday event. Photo / Warren Buckland

The four major sponsors are the Ministry for Primary Industries, East Coast Rural Support Trust, Evergreen Foundation and Eastern and Central Community Trust.

A long list of services will also be available on Friday and up to 1000 people could attend. Similar events are being organised for Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne in the future.

Where to get help

Log on to www.wellbeingsupport.health.nz to find a service close to you, or you can call or text Need to Talk 1737 any time to talk with a trained counsellor. At most general practices you can phone and book in to see a Health Improvement Practitioner (HIP), a registered mental health professional who provides advice and supports promoting self-management, and connects people to other services they may need. Every day, HIPs have appointments that are not pre-booked so you can phone a general practice where you are enrolled and book in on that day.

Depression helpline - Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 to talk to a trained counsellor about how you are feeling or to ask any questions.

The Lowdown - Text 5626 for support to help young people recognise and understand depression or anxiety.

Healthline - Call 0800 611 116 for health advice and information.

Alcohol and drug helpline - Call 0800 787 797 to speak with a trained counsellor. Tips and support go to allsorts.org.nz.

Rural support - Call 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP) or visit farmstrong.co.nz.

Free wellbeing apps

You can download the Groov and Headstrong wellbeing apps free for Android and Apple phones. Just go to Google Play or the Apple App Store.