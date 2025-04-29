Advertisement
State Highway 2 blocked south and north of Napier after separate crashes

State Highway 2 is closed in two different places at the same time in Hawke's Bay.

State Highway 2 is closed south and blocked north of Napier after two separate crashes about the same time on Wednesday.

The Hawke’s Bay Expressway is closed after a truck and trailer hit and then stopped on top of a wire median barrier on the expressway.

The crash occurred about 7.15am. The truck was in the northbound lane of the expressway, State Highway 2, when it hit the barrier on a stretch of road between the Evenden Rd and Pakowhai Rd and Links Rd roundabouts.

A police spokesperson said both lanes of the expressway were delayed or blocked, with traffic management letting people through under Stop/Go as at 7.45am.

At 8.15am, NZTA posted that the expressway was now closed.

“Road users are advised to expect delays and follow detour route.

“Northbound traffic turn right onto Evenden Rd, left onto Pakowhai Rd, continue north onto SH2. Reverse for southbound.”

No one was injured and no other vehicle was involved.

At around the same time, Police were alerted to a single vehicle crash on the highway near Tangoio Settlement Rd, north of Napier.

There were no injuries but the road was blocked, with Stop/Go management in place.

“If possible, please delay your travels around these areas, and expect large delays,” a police spokesperson said.

Conditions on Hawke’s Bay roads are tricky, with persistent steady rain overnight.

