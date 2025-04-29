State Highway 2 is closed in two different places at the same time in Hawke's Bay.

State Highway 2 is closed in two different places at the same time in Hawke's Bay.

State Highway 2 is closed south and blocked north of Napier after two separate crashes about the same time on Wednesday.

The Hawke’s Bay Expressway is closed after a truck and trailer hit and then stopped on top of a wire median barrier on the expressway.

The crash occurred about 7.15am. The truck was in the northbound lane of the expressway, State Highway 2, when it hit the barrier on a stretch of road between the Evenden Rd and Pakowhai Rd and Links Rd roundabouts.

A police spokesperson said both lanes of the expressway were delayed or blocked, with traffic management letting people through under Stop/Go as at 7.45am.

At 8.15am, NZTA posted that the expressway was now closed.