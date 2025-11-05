It would also require a two-way combined entry and exit access from Evenden Rd, road widening and changes to the SH2 and Evenden Rd roundabout.

The plans also include 62 carparks, 12 truck parks, loading spaces and pedestrian footpaths.

The land is classed as Plains Production land, a Hastings District Council zoning that recognises it as a place with nationally significant growing soils.

Hastings Mayor Wendy Schollum said everyone could now have their say before a decision was made.

“That open-ness is a strength of the system as it ensures people can be heard and decisions are made with a clear understanding of our community’s values,” Schollum said.

“This proposal is classed as a non-complying activity, which means it must meet a very high bar to be approved.

“The Heretaunga Plains are among the most fertile soils in the country, and our District Plan is designed to protect that while allowing fair consideration of any application under the law.”

A service station on the corner of Evenden Road and State Highway 2 is surrounded by horticulture. Photo / Google Maps

The rear of the site was currently occupied by a residential dwelling, while the front was used for horticultural purposes.

Hamachek said in resource consent documents lodged with the council, it had consulted multiple organisations, including adjacent landowners Delegat’s Winery, which raised concerns about proximity, night-time activity, light spill and visual impact on winery operations.

The fuel station will include a separate cafe and shop.

The documents also show community group Save the Plains acknowledged the value of a truck stop somewhere on the Expressway, but opposed the use of Plains Production Zone land at Hamachek’s preferred location.

Submissions to the council close at 5pm on December 3.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.