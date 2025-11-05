Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay Expressway service station: Resource consent lodged for development on some of NZ’s best growing soils

Linda Hall
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

A concept image of the service station plans, which include a cafe, truck stop and 62 car parks.

A concept image of the service station plans, which include a cafe, truck stop and 62 car parks.

A resource consent for a large service station on some of New Zealand’s most fertile soils, beside the Hawke’s Bay Expressway, has been lodged.

Hamachek Holdings’ plans for the site on the corner of State Highway 2 and Evenden Rd, Twyford, include a truck stop, service station, retail service

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save