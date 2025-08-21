A glimpse of the new northbound bridge over the Tutaekuri River, as shown in the fly-through video released by NZTA in June.

A glimpse of the new northbound bridge over the Tutaekuri River, as shown in the fly-through video released by NZTA in June.

The New Zealand Transport Agency has approved $600 million to build four lanes on the “busiest” section of Hawke’s Bay Expressway.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop on Friday confirmed construction will start in November.

The agency’s board endorsed the investment case for the most congested part of the expressway, between Links Rd/Pākōwhai Rd and Taradale Rd roundabouts, including a new grade-separated interchange at the Links Rd/Pākōwhai Rd roundabout.

“Hawke’s Bay is home to about 166,000 people and that is expected to increase to 202,000 by 2048, with most of that growth in Napier and Hastings,” Bishop said.

“Upgrading the existing expressway in a staged and affordable way will ensure we can deliver benefits sooner by alleviating congestion currently being experienced by road users, improve safety, reliability, and resilience, and accommodate future growth.”