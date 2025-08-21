Work on the project will include 7km of four-laning between the Links Rd and Pākōwhai Rd intersection and Taradale Rd, two two-lane overpasses at Meeanee Rd and Kennedy Rd, a two-lane bridge over the Tutaekuri River, and a four-lane grade-separated interchange at the Links Rd and Pākōwhai Rd intersection.
This part of the project is expected to be completed by early 2028.
The project will also involve the four-laning 500m of the expressway south of the Links Rd and Pākōwhai intersection, plus an overpass at that intersection.
Contracts for the road and bridge packages of work will be confirmed through a procurement panel that was established late last year.
The interchange will provide road users and freight with “almost 12km of free-flowing, uninterrupted travel, and a more reliable connection to Hawke’s Bay Airport and the port”.
“The investment case has shown up to 39% improvement in travel times, up to 36% improvement in travel time reliability, up to seven fewer deaths and serious injury crashes, and twice the resilience to flood closure,” Bishop said.
He said tolling has not been pursued as current legislation did not allow tolling across a route where only part of the corridor is being delivered as new infrastructure.