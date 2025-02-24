New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) principal project manager Jacob Laird said the geotechnical investigations would provide information to help finalise the detailed design of the new structures.

“Before creating new roads and structures – [such as] bridges, underpasses and culverts – it’s important that we first get a complete picture of the ground around them.”

The entire 27km expressway is being upgraded to four lanes in four stages over the next decade, with the first stage featuring the 6.5km stretch between Taradale Rd (in Napier) and Pākōwhai Rd (about halfway between Napier and Hastings).

The scope of work included in stage one of the proposed expressway upgrade. Photo / NZTA

The plan is to build one new bridge and two new overpasses as part of stage one for northbound traffic.

An existing bridge and two overpasses will remain in place for southbound traffic.

The plan is to complete stage one by 2028.

NZTA has previously said it wants to complete stage two by 2030 and stages three and four by 2034, with those last two stages completed together.

The Government has earmarked $100 million for the expressway between 2024 and 2027 – to plan, design and start construction.