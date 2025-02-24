The Hawke’s Bay Expressway (State Highway 2) four-laning project will reach another milestone in March, with geotechnical investigations starting for the first new bridge and two new overpasses.
A drilling rig will be visible in the Tūtaekurī River as part of those investigations from early March, when a new bridge is proposed to be built for northbound traffic.
The drilling rig will also be used at two other locations along the expressway where two overpasses are proposed to be built.
It will be used for about four weeks.