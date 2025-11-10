“It’s a very special community event and something that should stay in our calendars for, for another 20 years.”

On Sunday morning, Keirunga Creative Arts Venue opened its doors as part of the Hawke’s Bay Arts Trail, with about 450 people attending.

Administrator at the centre, Amanda Sowersby said the open day was “pretty fabulous” with artists and art demonstrations, a brass band, and much more.

“It was just a really neat buzz. All the gardens are blooming and looking stunning, and people just roamed and viewed and bought art and it was cool.”

Amanda Sowersby with her art at Keirunga Creative Arts Venue Open Day. Photo / Simon Cartwright

The Keirunga Creative Arts Venue Open Day was in Havelock North on Sunday. Photo / Simon Cartwright

Also on Sunday morning was the 17th MegaWalk, Mitre 10 Mega Napier and Hastings’ fundraiser for the Acorn Project, which supports young people living with cancer.

Mitre 10 Napier and Hastings advertising and events co-ordinator Pip George said it was a stellar weekend with a record 1475 people entered into this year’s event.

Crowds at the Mitre 10 MegaWalk on Sunday.

At the finish line of the Mitre 10 MegaWalk in Napier.

“We have everyone there from elderly, disabled to the fittest of the fittest.

“The more numbers we get, the more goes towards the Acorn Project.”

George said she is hopeful for even more entries next year.

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and has worked in radio and media in the UK, Germany, and New Zealand.