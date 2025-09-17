Hawke’s Bay electricity capacity doubles with new transformer at Redclyffe

The damage included the Tūtaekurī River’s submerging of the Redclyffe facilities off Springield Rd, near Taradale, on February 14, 2023.

It left most of Napier without electricity for several days and some households were affected for up to three months before full restoration. Temporary measures cost millions of dollars, amid concerns the substation might have to be relocated.

“We’ve worked closely with our local lines company partners Unison Networks and Firstlight Network to understand the communities’ needs for electricity supply into the future,” he said.

“Central to that is continuing with plans already in place to boost the reliability and resilience of supply in the region while also rebuilding Redclyffe substation to a higher level of flood and earthquake resilience,” he said.

The new interconnecting transformer is a big step forward that will enable Transpower to bring in almost double the amount of electricity from outside the region, ensuring capacity to power communities as they continue to grow.

Contractors completing work on the new Redclyffe substation interconnecting transformer that will almost double electricity supply capacity in Hawke's Bay and the east coast, designed to be resilient to a 1-in-450 years flood standard. Photo / Supplied

Ryall said it will also reduce reliance on generation from Genesis Energy’s Waikaremoana Power Scheme, west of Wairoa, and support additional ”local renewable generation development".

Waikaremoana was “absolutely critical” following Cyclone Gabrielle, he said, and Transpower was grateful for the Genesis effort to keep it running, including through the work to connect the additional transformer.

He said Genesis will continue to play an important role in the region, but the additional power we can bring into the region will take pressure off Waikaremoana to keep running near full capacity to meet local demand.

The new interconnecting transformer will also make it easier to plan and do essential maintenance work on critical electricity supply equipment without impacting consumers’ electricity supply.

He said the 1-in-450-year flooding event standard is in line with plans to rebuild other parts of the sub-station that were damaged in Cyclone Gabrielle.

Transpower currently has a proposal with the Commerce Commission for that work, at an estimated investment of $47 million in addition to the new transformer. Once approved, it is expected to be completed by December 2027, without disruption or impact on local supply.

Interim upgrades have already been made since Cyclone Gabrielle and more work is planned to make the substation more resilient to and recoverable from flooding until the rebuild can be completed.

Doug Laing has been a reporter more than 52 years, including more than 40 in Hawke’s Bay. He has covered most aspects of news, including sports.