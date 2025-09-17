Hawke’s Bay electricity capacity doubles with new transformer at Redclyffe

From atop Redclyffe' electricity sub-station's 110kv communications tower, the view of the new interconnecting transformer (right), ready to nearly double supply capacity in Hawke's Bay and the East Coast, alongside the two smaller transformers that were already in place, to the left. Photo / Supplied
The capacity of Hawke’s Bay’s Redclyffe electricity sub-station has been almost doubled in the redevelopment since the site’s near destruction in Cyclone Gabrielle.
Transpower says a new and larger-capacity transformer, which had been in planning before the February 2023 cyclone, has been fully operational since Monday.
It is designedto be resilient to a 1-in-450 years flood event standard and adds a new level of reliability to the networks of Hawke’s Bay, Wairoa, Tairāwhiti and the East Coast.
The 220kV/110 kV “interconnecting transformer” will allow 250 MW of electricity to be imported into the region via Transpower’s high-voltage national electricity transmission grid, almost double the previous carrying capacity of 130 MW.
Transpower executive general manager grid delivery Mark Ryall said the work is part of Transpower’s ongoing commitment to the regions to build the local electricity transmission infrastructure back “better” after the damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.
“Central to that is continuing with plans already in place to boost the reliability and resilience of supply in the region while also rebuilding Redclyffe substation to a higher level of flood and earthquake resilience,” he said.
The new interconnecting transformer is a big step forward that will enable Transpower to bring in almost double the amount of electricity from outside the region, ensuring capacity to power communities as they continue to grow.
Ryall said it will also reduce reliance on generation from Genesis Energy’s Waikaremoana Power Scheme, west of Wairoa, and support additional ”local renewable generation development".
Waikaremoana was “absolutely critical” following Cyclone Gabrielle, he said, and Transpower was grateful for the Genesis effort to keep it running, including through the work to connect the additional transformer.
He said Genesis will continue to play an important role in the region, but the additional power we can bring into the region will take pressure off Waikaremoana to keep running near full capacity to meet local demand.
The new interconnecting transformer will also make it easier to plan and do essential maintenance work on critical electricity supply equipment without impacting consumers’ electricity supply.
He said the 1-in-450-year flooding event standard is in line with plans to rebuild other parts of the sub-station that were damaged in Cyclone Gabrielle.
Transpower currently has a proposal with the Commerce Commission for that work, at an estimated investment of $47 million in addition to the new transformer. Once approved, it is expected to be completed by December 2027, without disruption or impact on local supply.