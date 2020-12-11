Hawke's Bay eateries give humble street food a modern twist

Sarith Seng is head chef at Chan's Chop House. Photo / Paul Taylor

Love, generosity and taking care of the community is what Stu Wilkins says is behind the success of his businesses.

The owner of Maina Cafe and Chan's Chop House, both in Havelock North, and Little Frimley Kitchen in Hastings also says it's important to empower people.

To this end, he has empowered Sarith Seng as head chef of Chan's Chop House.

The Cambodian chef says he is proud of the food that comes out of his kitchen.

"Think authentic southeast Asian cuisine with flavourful spins on street food. We cover Thai, Cambodia, Vietnam, China — it's humble street food with a modern twist," Sarith said.

"We are a family-orientated restaurant, and my concept of family is sharing. It's all about a group of people sitting down to share food. That way you get to try something you might not have otherwise had the chance to.

"Some people don't really like to explore with food, but family feasting is a great way to move out of your comfort zone."

Chan's Chop House had been trading for just eight weeks when Covid hit.

A selection of the delicious fare from Chang's Chop House in Havelock North. Photo / Paul Taylor

"Six months after that my dad passed away. It was a pretty tough time, that's for sure. But I kept thinking about what my dad used to say — 'never stop doing what you are passionate about' — that's what drove me to keep going.

"I'm passionate about food and love seeing people enjoying our food."

Sarith moved to New Zealand in 1992 and lived in Christchurch, where he met Stu - working for him as a kitchen hand.

"Chefing wasn't my thing, I was more into rugby, but Stu taught me to be patient with food and he got me excited about it. So, I studied in Christchurch, worked for a year, and then moved to Melbourne where I met my wife. We are both chefs and when we came to Hawke's Bay, we touched base with Stu who reckoned Havelock North was ready to try some different cuisine. It was a big move, but the locals have been so supportive."

Stu loves giving back to the community. He runs Last Supper Club for people who can't afford a lot of money for food at a funeral.

"I do it at cost. I love it. I get to be part of a special family day and people get to give their loved ones a good send-off.

"Plus, this community is darn good at giving back. We have a Christmas tree set up in Maina with little tags on it for gifts, to say a 6-year-old boy, or a 3-year-old girl. Customers can choose a tag and buy a gift that suits," Stu said.

Sarith says customers can expect a family-orientated restaurant with a relaxed atmosphere, and fresh food with punchy flavours.

"We have an open kitchen and love to see families and friends having fun as they share their meal."

Popular dishes are crispy squid, beef cheek curry, and Cambodian fried chicken. There is a kid's menu, a daily specials menu and an amazing wine and cocktail list.

Booking is advised to avoid disappointment and Sarith has made it easy to do online. Go to chanschophouse.co.nz