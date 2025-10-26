Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Close to 2000 people reported feeling the quake.

A moderate earthquake woke thousands in Hawke’s Bay early on Monday.

The 4.5 magnitude quake struck 5km south of Napier at 1.08am at a depth of 24km.

The number of people who reported feeling it on Geonet’s website was 1961 as at 8am, the vast majority of them in Napier and Hastings, where earthquake alerts were received by some smartphones.

Some in Waipukurau and Wairoa also reported light shaking.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group described the quake as a “good shake” and offered some tips for people who are awoken by a quake late at night.