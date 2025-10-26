Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay earthquake: 4.5 magnitude quake wakes thousands overnight

Hawkes Bay Today
Close to 2000 people reported feeling the quake.

A moderate earthquake woke thousands in Hawke’s Bay early on Monday.

The 4.5 magnitude quake struck 5km south of Napier at 1.08am at a depth of 24km.

The number of people who reported feeling it on Geonet’s website was 1961 as at 8am, the vast majority of them in Napier

