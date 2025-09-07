Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Hawke’s Bay designers scoop five awards at national kitchen and bathroom event

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read

Nichole Davis of Fresh By Design Interiors and her award-winning bathroom, 'Beyond the Curve'. Composite image.

Nichole Davis of Fresh By Design Interiors and her award-winning bathroom, 'Beyond the Curve'. Composite image.

Hawke’s Bay produces some of the best fruit and wine in the country.

Now, the region also boasts some of the best bathroom and kitchen designs.

The National Kitchen and Bathroom Association (NKBA) Excellence in Design Awards were held in Auckland on Friday evening, with five awards given to two

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save