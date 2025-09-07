One award was for her work on the Streamlined-Moderne “Gatsby’s Kitchen”, while the other two awards were for “Beyond the Curve”, a guest bathroom that honours the Art Deco style of the home it is in.

The bathroom includes a seamless emerald radius wall laid without a single tile cut, making the room feel twice its size.

'Beyond the Curve' by Nichole Davis at Fresh By Design Interiors.

NKBA judges said the inviting bathroom draws you into the space with its gentle use of radius and curves to create a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

The bespoke soap tiles were a standout feature to the judges, who said it showcased thoughtful craftsmanship and design flair, calling it a beautifully balanced blend of style and function.

Trudi Rabbitte of Rabbitte Joinery in Hastings was another winner from the region, taking home the Kitchen Distinction Award – up to $30k for her design “Retro Roots, Modern Living” and the Kitchen Distinction Award – $30-$60k runner-up for “Parma Grey Perfection”.

Trudi Rabbitte of Rabbitte Joinery and her award-winning work 'Retro Roots, Modern Living'. Composite image.

These awards recognise kitchens within price categories.

The price must represent the entire value of the kitchen including GST, materials, manufacturing, and installation, but excludes design fee, appliances and other sub trades.

“Retro Roots, Modern Living” was a kitchen renovation in a 1970s Havelock North home which transformed a small space into a functional mid-century-inspired hub for a family of four.

A major design consideration was achieving a warm mid-century timber aesthetic while staying within budget.

To accomplish this, a timber-look melamine with a shadow line negative handle detail was chosen, providing the visual warmth of natural wood without high maintenance or cost.

"Retro Roots, Modern Living" by Trudi Rabbitte at Rabbitte Joinery.

The NKBA judges described the kitchen as well planned and praised Trudi’s clever use of a limited budget, saying the layout creates an efficient work triangle, providing usability for everyday cooking and entertaining.

The judges said the functionality of the space was further enhanced by ample storage and breakfast bar seating, while the bi-fold window connected the kitchen to the outdoor area and the negative handle detail and warm palette added refinement to the solid, thoughtful design.

NKBA executive officer, Rachael Kwok, said it was always exciting to recognise excellence in regional NZ.

“[It’s] even better when we get to hand out five awards to two truly talented designers.”