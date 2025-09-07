Nichole Davis of Fresh By Design Interiors and her award-winning bathroom, 'Beyond the Curve'. Composite image.
Hawke’s Bay produces some of the best fruit and wine in the country.
Now, the region also boasts some of the best bathroom and kitchen designs.
The National Kitchen and Bathroom Association (NKBA) Excellence in Design Awards were held in Auckland on Friday evening, with five awards given to twotop Hawke’s Bay talents.
Napier-based designer Nichole Davis of Fresh By Design Interiors had a successful night, taking home three awards, winning the DNKBA Silver Bathroom Design Award, Hawke’s Bay Kitchen Design Recognition, and Hawke’s Bay Bathroom Design Recognition.
Trudi Rabbitte of Rabbitte Joinery in Hastings was another winner from the region, taking home the Kitchen Distinction Award – up to $30k for her design “Retro Roots, Modern Living” and the Kitchen Distinction Award – $30-$60k runner-up for “Parma Grey Perfection”.
These awards recognise kitchens within price categories.
The price must represent the entire value of the kitchen including GST, materials, manufacturing, and installation, but excludes design fee, appliances and other sub trades.
“Retro Roots, Modern Living” was a kitchen renovation in a 1970s Havelock North home which transformed a small space into a functional mid-century-inspired hub for a family of four.
A major design consideration was achieving a warm mid-century timber aesthetic while staying within budget.
To accomplish this, a timber-look melamine with a shadow line negative handle detail was chosen, providing the visual warmth of natural wood without high maintenance or cost.
The NKBA judges described the kitchen as well planned and praised Trudi’s clever use of a limited budget, saying the layout creates an efficient work triangle, providing usability for everyday cooking and entertaining.
The judges said the functionality of the space was further enhanced by ample storage and breakfast bar seating, while the bi-fold window connected the kitchen to the outdoor area and the negative handle detail and warm palette added refinement to the solid, thoughtful design.