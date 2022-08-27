Hawke's Bay defend Shield in epic match in Napier

Brodie Retallick muscles up in the tight. Photo Paul Taylor

By Thomas Airey

The Hawke's Bay Magpies came from behind to beat North Harbour 25-23 and retain the Ranfurly Shield on Saturday afternoon at McLean Park.

A vocal crowd of 7,500 got the home side over the line as they trailed by two scores late into the second half.

The Magpies made a dominant start up front with scrum and ruck supremacy earning them some attacking possession.

Fullback Chase Tiatia scored the opening try with 10 minutes played, set up by a classy pass from Lincoln McClutchie at the North Harbour line.

Hawke's Bay celebrate after their nail-biting win against North Harbour. Photo Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay were then penalised twice in a row at breakdowns allowing the visitors to advance up the field then get on the board with a Bryn Gatland penalty goal.

Harbour took another breakdown penalty quickly and shifted the ball wide for Tevita Li, one of many dangerous outside backs to score a try that put them into the lead in the 17th minute.

His opposite left winger Lolagi Visinia put Hawke's Bay back in front soon after as McClutchie laid the last pass for another try.

Both teams struggled for attacking momentum over the rest of the half, conceding penalties at the breakdown and giving the ball away with overthrown lineouts.

Habour first five eighths Bryn Gatland missed a 38th minute penalty shot to get his team within a point but a Magpies mistake saw the visitors lead at halftime.

Hooker Tyrone Thompson's lineout throw 10 metres from the Hawke's Bay tryline went over the top to his opposite Luteru Tolai and Tevita Li bagged his second try a phase later.

An early second half penalty for a Harbour tackler not releasing allowed Lincoln McClutchie to tie the game at 15-all from the tee.

Hopeful Harbour fans had reason to celebrate until the final few minutes. Photo Paul Taylor

The same infringement by Hawke's Bay saw Gatland restore the visitors' three point advantage in the 46th minute.

Harbour extended that lead before the hour mark when Stacey Ili gave fullback Shaun Stevenson too much room in his own half and Li finished off a brilliant attack for his hat-trick try.

The urgency of the situation brought some needed spark to Hawke's Bay's attack but untimely errors and penalty concessions continued to hamper them.

North Harbour were pinged for their tackler not releasing and McClutchie nailed the penalty goal that made it a one score game with 10 minutes to play.

Openside flanker Solomone Funaki and Kianu Kereru-Symes won consecutive penalties for holding on resulting in an attacking lineout on the 22 metre line.

The Magpies piled on the pressure and Stevenson received a yellow card for cynical play at a ruck just short of the tryline.

Hawke's Bay went to the rolling lineout maul and Kereru-Symes got in the boot for the Magpies' crucial third try in the 76th minute.

Lincoln McClutchie (4/5 kicks at goal on the day) nailed the conversion from the sideline to put his team in the lead.

North Harbour had a final chance but blindside flanker Cameron Suafoa knocked on, allowing the Magpies to put the ball out and successfully defend the Ranfurly Shield for the 13th consecutive time.

The Log next goes on the line on September 10 when Southland visit McLean Park.

Before that Hawke's Bay play Canterbury in Christchurch next Sunday afternoon.

Hawke's Bay 25 (Tiatia, Visinia, Kereru-Symes tries; McClutchie 2/3 cons, 2/2 pen)

North Harbour 23 (Li 3 tries; Gatland 2/2 pens, 1/3 cons)

HT: 12-15