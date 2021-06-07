Hawke's Bay crowned North Island indoor cricket champs

The victorious Hawke's Bay indoor cricket side.

Hawke's Bay are the North Island indoor cricket champions after a last-over win over North Harbour.

The Hawke's Bay side competed in the North Island Club Championships final at the Action Indoor Sports Central Auckland on Sunday.

The Bay side faced off against the North Harbour Prems in the final, restricting Harbour to 72 runs.

The final batting partnership of Bronson Murray and Toby Findlay secured the victory, accumulating the eight runs needed for the title.

Murray finished on 15, with Findlay on 13.

Bayley Foote and Seth Taylor had got the side off to a solid start with a partnership of 14, dominated by Taylor's 12.

Harbour applied the pressure to Bay's second batting partnership, which left the arena after adding just three runs.

However, Sam Pawson and Dion Joll took the side through to 44, with Joll scoring 21.

That left Murray and Findlay to complete the task, which Findlay did with a ball to spare.

The final ball still left Harbour a chance to take a wicket and win, but the delivery was off target, allowing Murray an easy leave.