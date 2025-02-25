In November, offenders armed with a hammer broke into a store on Windsor Ave in Parkvale, smashing a freezer full of ice cream before fleeing when a fog cannon activated.

The incident was part of a burglary spree that saw five businesses across the Bay targeted in a single morning.

Three months on, the store owner, who declined to be named, wants change.

“I was the fifth one. If something had been done after the first few, maybe I wouldn’t be hit,” she said.

“If an incident happens, all stores within a 50km radius should be alerted. That way, we can be on guard or even close shop if necessary.”

The break-in cost her almost $1500 in lost stock and a damaged freezer she needed to replace.

“To claim my insurance, I have to spend $750, so I’m still losing money. And if you claim every year, it’s going to rise,” she says.

Caught in the act: A security cam captures the moment an offender smashes the store's freezer in November 2024.

Beyond financial losses, she fears for her and her family’s safety.

“I am literally looking at options that I should get rid of this business. The risk is too high.”

Theft, the most prevalent crime in both regions, increased in Hastings from 3345 in 2023 to 3411 reports in 2024. In Napier, it saw a much larger jump, reaching 3759 cases compared to 3282 the previous year.

Violent offences also followed an upward trend.

In Hastings, assaults increased from 776 to 837 cases, while sexual assaults climbed from 61 to 75. Napier saw a similar pattern with sexual assaults rising from 37 to 47 cases. Overall assaults in Napier remained relatively stable.

In Napier, robberies increased slightly from 68 to 73 cases, and reported abductions, while still rare, went up from two to three cases.

Some crimes did decline. In Hastings, abductions decreased from seven to five cases, and robberies dropped from 77 to 64.

Inspector Lincoln Sycamore, Hawke’s Bay Area Commander, acknowledged there had been a noticeable rise in dishonesty offences, including burglary, car crime, and shoplifting, particularly during the 2024 winter, where “incidents reported were well above the ‘normal’ rate”.

“Whilst one offence is one too many, we focus our efforts toward repeat locations, victims, and offenders,” Sycamore said.

“We have dedicated teams that focus on initial attendance and follow-up.”

Despite the 2024 spike, police say long-term crime trends in Hawke’s Bay remain largely stable and have declined in some areas over the past five years.

They continue to work with community agencies to address the root causes of crime and encourage the public to report suspicious activity.

“In some cases, our public is reluctant to call 111 because there is a fear of wasting our time,” Sycamore says.

“If you see or hear something happening now that appears to be a crime, call 111 immediately and report it. If you know something about a crime, it can be reported anonymously on 0800 555 111.”