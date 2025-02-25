Glass-flavoured ice cream – remnants of a Parkvale store burglary in November. Rising crime statistics are leaving Hawke's Bay business owners on edge. Photo / Rafaella Melo
Napier and Hastings experienced a rise in reported crime in 2024, with more than 1000 additional offences across the twin cities recorded compared to the previous year.
Napier’s reported crimes of victimisation – which include the likes of assault, theft, sexual assault and robbery – increased by 743 cases from5111 in 2023 to 5854 in 2024, while Hastings District saw a jump of 263 cases from 5563 to 5826.
The numbers represent an overall jump in reporting of crime of 9.42% across the twin cities.
Burglary, one of the most common crimes reported by victims across the country, went from 1123 to 1376 cases in Napier and from 1297 to 1434 cases in Hastings.
For one business owner, the statistics are more than just numbers – they represent a growing threat to her livelihood.
“I was the fifth one. If something had been done after the first few, maybe I wouldn’t be hit,” she said.
“If an incident happens, all stores within a 50km radius should be alerted. That way, we can be on guard or even close shop if necessary.”
The break-in cost her almost $1500 in lost stock and a damaged freezer she needed to replace.
“To claim my insurance, I have to spend $750, so I’m still losing money. And if you claim every year, it’s going to rise,” she says.
Beyond financial losses, she fears for her and her family’s safety.
“I am literally looking at options that I should get rid of this business. The risk is too high.”
Theft, the most prevalent crime in both regions, increased in Hastings from 3345 in 2023 to 3411 reports in 2024. In Napier, it saw a much larger jump, reaching 3759 cases compared to 3282 the previous year.
In Hastings, assaults increased from 776 to 837 cases, while sexual assaults climbed from 61 to 75. Napier saw a similar pattern with sexual assaults rising from 37 to 47 cases. Overall assaults in Napier remained relatively stable.
In Napier, robberies increased slightly from 68 to 73 cases, and reported abductions, while still rare, went up from two to three cases.
Some crimes did decline. In Hastings, abductions decreased from seven to five cases, and robberies dropped from 77 to 64.
Inspector Lincoln Sycamore, Hawke’s Bay Area Commander, acknowledged there had been a noticeable rise in dishonesty offences, including burglary, car crime, and shoplifting, particularly during the 2024 winter, where “incidents reported were well above the ‘normal’ rate”.
“Whilst one offence is one too many, we focus our efforts toward repeat locations, victims, and offenders,” Sycamore said.
“We have dedicated teams that focus on initial attendance and follow-up.”
Despite the 2024 spike, police say long-term crime trends in Hawke’s Bay remain largely stable and have declined in some areas over the past five years.
They continue to work with community agencies to address the root causes of crime and encourage the public to report suspicious activity.
“In some cases, our public is reluctant to call 111 because there is a fear of wasting our time,” Sycamore says.
“If you see or hear something happening now that appears to be a crime, call 111 immediately and report it. If you know something about a crime, it can be reported anonymously on 0800 555 111.”