Front Aniela Apperley, back from left, Jesse Ryder, Toby Findlay, Dion Joll and Todd Watson were all selected to represent NZ at the indoor cricket world cup. Photo / Paul Taylor

Some of Hawke's Bay's finest cricketers are looking to fundraise more than $30,000 so they can travel to Australia to represent New Zealand at the 2022 Indoor Cricket World Cup in October.

The New Zealand teams will take on seven other countries at the event in October.

It's the first time so many players from Hawke's Bay have made indoor cricket world cup squads.

Hawke's Bay Cricket Association CEO Craig Findlay said making a national team is "always tough" and is a massive achievement for the group.

"It is a testament to the quality of the players and the work we do as a group, club and to our coach."

The region's indoor cricket competition was run out of a commercial three-court facility in Napier until it closed in 2018.

To keep the sport alive and give Hawke's Bay indoor cricketers a chance to keep playing, a small group set up a club to cater for the local players.

There remained no local purpose-built indoor cricket facility until 2021, when a purpose-built commercial court was made available at the start of the winter season.

Findlay said to have six players come out of such a small club and facility shows the determination these cricketers have to keep playing.

Former Black Cap Jesse Ryder, Toby Findlay, Todd Watson and Dion Joll have all made it into the New Zealand men's squad.

Currently away at university, Liam McCarthy joins the other five HB players selected to represent NZ at the indoor cricket world cup. Photo / Paul Taylor

Liam McCarthy will represent New Zealand in the men's under 22 Indoor Cricket World Cup team.

And Aniela Apperley, still in high school, has been selected to represent New Zealand in the women's under 22 squad.

Apperley has only played indoor cricket for two years and is the third woman from Hawke's Bay to represent New Zealand in indoor cricket since the sport started in the early 80s.

"She's a pretty gifted player and has already made her Central Districts Hinds, so she is on track to possible making the White Ferns squad in her future," Craig Findlay said.

The Hawke's Bay players are excited to take on the host nation, claiming "this year could be the year" that Australia is beaten on the indoor cricket stage.

Men's squad member Dion Joll said this year's team has some great players.

"There is a chance."

With less than two months until the cup begins, the six players have to fundraise more than $5500 each to travel to the event.

Ryder said the players were paying for everything themselves, including team playing kit and travelling uniform.

With help from Hawke's Bay Indoor Cricket, the six are organising fundraisers to help raise the $33,000 needed.

The fundraising events - including a quiz night - are advertised on the Hawke's Bay Indoor Cricket Club's Facebook page.