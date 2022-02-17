Napier Old Boys Marist batsman Bronson Meehan has been in form in 2022, but he faces the prem grade's tightest bowling attack on Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier Old Boys Marist batsman Bronson Meehan has been in form in 2022, but he faces the prem grade's tightest bowling attack on Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay club cricket comes to a head over the next month, with Friday evening's Murray McKearney Memorial Cup final signalling the final stages of the season.

Central Hawke's Bay host Napier Old Boy's Marist at the Forest Gate Domain in Ongaonga in the men's premier Twenty20 final, with the first ball scheduled for 5pm.

They enter the match as firm favourites having suffered just one loss in the shortest form of the game this season; their first outing against Taradale.

Central avenged that loss with a comfortable victory over Taradale in the semifinal three weeks ago and have won all their home games so far.

Despite squeezing through their semifinal against Havelock North with a one-run victory, Marist will back their chances against the hosts.

The round-robin match between the sides in October was abandoned due to rain.

Central boast the Cup's tightest bowling attack though – they have conceded an average of just 103.2 runs per innings, 12 runs a game better than the next best side.

Meanwhile, after last weekend's challenge from Bay of Plenty was washed out, Hawke's Bay will next put the Cup on the line against Canterbury from February 25-27.

There are three rounds left in the men's premier club 50 over competition, the MJF Shrimpton Memorial Cup, ahead of the semifinals on March 19.