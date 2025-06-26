Hastings District Council (HDC) said it was the second and final step in establishing a stable targeted rate that would fund the recovery over the next 16 years.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said its focus for this year continued to be investment in core services on which the community relied every day.

“Roads, bridges, water, waste and community infrastructure. This is especially important as we continue to recover from the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.”

At its meeting, councillor Simon Nixon expressed his concern about the financial strain on ratepayers but noted that, unfortunately, there was no alternative.

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC) has increased its rates by 9.9%.

The increase follows last year’s 19.6% rise after HBRC changed the way its rates were calculated, switching from land value (LV) to capital value (CV).

Napier City Council’s average increase is 8.9%. It had proposed an average 7.9% rise in its Annual Plan consultation, but Mayor Kirsten Wise said the decision to keep the library open had pushed it up.

“Although there’s a desire to keep rates low, we were inundated with submissions from people of many different backgrounds, who all shared about how much they value the library. People were clear that they were willing to pay to ensure it stays open.”

Ratepayers who need help to meet their rates obligations should get in touch with Napier City Council early to work out a payment plan.

Napier’s rates rise for the previous year was 19.95%.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council has set its increase at 7.4%. It follows a 20% increase last year.

The increases come into effect on Tuesday.

