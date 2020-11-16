Hawke's Bay councillors claim Māori seat discussion was 'rushed'

Hawke's Bay Regional Council chairman Rex Graham said it was an important discussion to have. Photo / File

A Hawke's Bay regional councillor says a meeting to consider establishing one or more Māori seats has been "rushed".

First-term councillor Craig Foss said the item - to be heard at an extraordinary, or not previously scheduled meeting, on Wednesday - has allowed the council little time to consult.

He said he was "at a loss to understand why" it had been called.

"I'm very concerned about where this has come from and why it suddenly seems so urgent."

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta signalled she would review part of the Local Electoral Act 2001 which allows for council decisions to create Māori seats or wards being overturned by a binding referendum, which can be forced by a petition of 5 per cent of voters.

Māori constituencies are divisions of regional council areas. They are created, based on population, to be voting areas within councils.

Foss said he believed the meeting would be "more than a chat and a discussion" and worried the process would be rushed through without feedback from the public.

"When you have a rushed process, you have unintended outcomes."

One unintended outcome could be a poll process costing in the region of $250,000 - currently unbudgeted expenditure, he said.

"It's not our council. It's the people's council. Every single dollar is a ratepayer's dollar."

Foss said the council "had enough on [its] plate", with Covid-19, recent flooding, water reforms and a TB outbreak.

He said there were existing channels to engage with local iwi and the council had improved its engagement process.

Council chairman Rex Graham said the meeting was a chance for councillors to share their thoughts on the matter.

"It is a discussion point at the moment and getting everyone's feelings on the matter."

The council previously considered the matter in 2017 but there was no decision to go ahead.

While Graham didn't feel the matter had been rushed, he acknowledged some of the new councillors hadn't had time to really think about it.

"We thought it was worth putting back on the table and discussing it."

Hawke's Bay Regional councillor Craig Foss felt the meeting was too rushed and a decision should be help off until the scheduled review. Photo / File

Councillor Will Foley said he too was "disappointed" by the quick process.

"I think the decision is too big for just us nine councillors to make on our own."

He said he was not sure which way he would vote and was trying to consult as many constituents as possible between now and Wednesday.

Hawke's Bay Regional councillor Hinewai Ormsby said Wednesdays's meeting would be a good opportunity to hear from other councillors. Photo / Supplied

Councillor Hinewai Ormsby echoed Graham's comments that it was an opportunity for discussion.

"We have a small window of opportunity for us to discuss if we and the community want Māori representation on council."

She said it was important to "bring people with us" with the process.

"The good thing here is we have options."

Three options for councillors to choose from are proposed.

They include approving the establishment of one or two Māori constituencies and publicly notifying that decision by November 30.

HBRC ratepayers would have until February 21, 2021 to demand a poll, provided 5 per cent agree to this.

This would also involve initiating a review of the council's representation arrangements, including the Māori constituencies for the 2022 and 2025 elections.

Alternatively, the council can resolve to hold a poll on whether to establish Māori constituencies at the next election on October 22, 2022.

If that poll was in support of this, it would be implemented through the 2023-24 representation review and take effect for the 2025 and 2028 elections.

Lastly, the council could delay making a decision until the next representation review, required in 2023-24.

Council chief executive James Palmer said the meeting "was not a new discussion" for the council.

"Plus it's important to note that there is a narrow window of opportunity for the regional council to consider this for the 2022 elections by November 23 of this year, and it was only recently that the council was asked if they would like to revisit this issue ahead of the looming deadline."