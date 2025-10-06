“So it’s something to be looking forward to towards the end of the week.”

These high temperatures are well above the average for October in both cities, with Napier’s average temperature for October being 19C and Hastings on 19.5C, while the average low is about 8C for both.

This means Friday’s temperature could be nine degrees hotter than average.

The hottest recorded day in Napier for October was 29.7C recorded in 1988.

Waipukurau can expect a jump in temperature as well, with a high of 24C forecast for Friday.

Law also pointed out that as well as hot days, the overnight temperatures will be picking up from Thursday, with an evening low of 16C for Hastings on Friday, while Napier will enjoy 17C evenings.

Those lows will carry on throughout the weekend into next week.

Law warned the warm northwesterly will have a bit of bluster behind it.

“The wind is going to be the one to watch for,” Law said.

“It’s not looking like it’s going to be too strong just yet, but I think there will be a noticeable wind that comes through, and I think we are going to find just a little bit of cloud come through.

“So that’s the only fly in the ointment as it were.”

However, outside of Friday’s heat, Laws said the region may get some wet and windy weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, those will make way for the northeasterlies, bringing the warmth.

Napier and Hastings highs are expected to be touching the 20s from Wednesday onwards.

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and has worked in radio and media in the UK, Germany, and New Zealand.