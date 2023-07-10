Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay contemplates renewed fight to keep its GM-Free status: ‘You can’t stuff the genie back in’

Hamish Bidwell
By
3 mins to read
Hawke's Bay's fought hard to remain GM-Free a decade ago. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay's fought hard to remain GM-Free a decade ago. Photo / NZME

The public might need to rally if it wants to keep the Hawke’s Bay region free of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO).

Should the National Party form the next government, it plans to embrace

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today