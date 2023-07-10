Hawke's Bay's fought hard to remain GM-Free a decade ago. Photo / NZME

The public might need to rally if it wants to keep the Hawke’s Bay region free of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO).

Should the National Party form the next government, it plans to embrace gene editing and genetic modification, as part of a policy they call Harnessing Biotech.

That has potential implications for primary producers in Hawke’s Bay, along with the Hastings District Council (HDC).

The council, on the weight of public opinion and in concert with the GM Free Pure Hawke’s Bay campaign, became the first in New Zealand to declare GMO free status in its catchment.

That came on the back of a 2012 poll, in which 84 per cent of surveyed Hawke’s Bay residents said they wanted this region to be GMO free.

“It was resoundingly supported by our community and set Hawke’s Bay apart as a safe, premium food producing export region, giving us a competitive advantage in overseas markets,” Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst told Hawke’s Bay Today this week.

However, National’s argument is that the safety of genetic modification and gene editing has moved on considerably in the intervening years, which has gained some heavyweight support.

National’s policy document quotes the Prime Minister’s chief science adviser, Professor Dame Juliet Gerrard, saying the “current legal and regulatory frameworks are not fit for purpose” and remaining GMO free is an anachronism.

Gerrard’s predecessor, Professor Sir Peter Gluckman, is also quoted as saying “if we are to remain a biological economy, we will have to have another conversation about it”.

Bruno Chambers was chairman of Pure Hawke’s Bay during the fight to get GMO-free status for this region.

Havelock North farmer Bruno Chambers would like the National Party to revisit its GMO policy. Photo / NZME

He is not quite at the point of getting the band back together, but says he and those who he previously campaigned alongside are concerned by National’s stance.

“I hope that National would realise the benefits of being GM free and maybe relook at their policy,” Chambers said.

“I know the chief science adviser has come out in favour of change, but you’ve got to be very careful you don’t throw the baby out with the bath water.”

A sheep and beef farmer, Chambers says he knows how valuable Hawke’s Bay’s GMO-free status is.

“There’s no going back. Once the genie’s out of the bottle, you can’t stuff the genie back in. Being GM-free is a great position for us and it gives us a premium [price] in various markets around the world.”

Organic blueberry grower Scott Lawson says allowing GMOs into Hawke’s Bay will affect bottom lines and doesn’t believe the science on this issue is settled.

That sentiment is shared by Ngati Kahungunu chairman Bayden Barber.

Ngati Kahungunu chairman Bayden Barber. Photo / NZME

His predecessor Ngahiwi Tomoana was, like Lawson and Chambers, a staunch advocate of a GM Free Pure Hawke’s Bay.

“That remains the position of Ngati Kahungunu,” Barber said.

“We have not seen or heard anything that would change our thinking.”

But, as HDC said in a statement to Hawke’s Bay Today, “There is provision to change this prohibited activity if GM use is proven to be safe and advantageous and the community accepts that a precautionary approach is no longer warranted.”

So, without widespread public opposition, the HDC’s hand could be forced.

“If a National government were to end New Zealand’s ban on gene editing and genetic modification, council would need to reassess its policy approach,” the statement said.