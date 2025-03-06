Big swells at Te Awanga Beach. Photo / Claudia Chandler

Homeowners on the Hawke’s Bay coast are bracing for a rough night as large swells pound the shoreline due to a low-pressure system to the east of the North Island.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said a combination of the swell generated around the low-pressure system and strong southerly winds creating wind waves on top of the swell are causing treacherous conditions.

“We’re seeing those waves for the rest of [Thursday] and it looks like the highest waves we’re expecting are ... a couple of hours around high tide [at 12.15am Friday],” she said.

Big waves hit the Marine Parade Viewing Platform in Napier. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Following high tide, the waves should slowly start to ease off into Friday afternoon and going into Saturday.