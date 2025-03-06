Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay coastline battered by big swells

By &
Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Big swells at Te Awanga Beach. Photo / Claudia Chandler

Big swells at Te Awanga Beach. Photo / Claudia Chandler

Homeowners on the Hawke’s Bay coast are bracing for a rough night as large swells pound the shoreline due to a low-pressure system to the east of the North Island.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said a combination of the swell generated around the low-pressure system and strong southerly winds creating wind waves on top of the swell are causing treacherous conditions.

“We’re seeing those waves for the rest of [Thursday] and it looks like the highest waves we’re expecting are ... a couple of hours around high tide [at 12.15am Friday],” she said.

Big waves hit the Marine Parade Viewing Platform in Napier. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine
Big waves hit the Marine Parade Viewing Platform in Napier. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Following high tide, the waves should slowly start to ease off into Friday afternoon and going into Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“By Saturday the worst of those waves should have passed ... and by the end of the weekend it looks like we’re back to around a one-metre swell.

“As always keep an eye on the MetService forecast for those winds and the marine section, which has more information about the expected wave heights.”

The heavy swells caused the closure of the Marine Parade Viewing Platform.

The closed access steps (left) near the Westshore Surf Life Saving Club and the temporary scaffolded replacement erected last month, both pounded by the heavy seas on Thursday. Photo / Doug Laing 6 March 2025 NZME photographed by Doug Laing
The closed access steps (left) near the Westshore Surf Life Saving Club and the temporary scaffolded replacement erected last month, both pounded by the heavy seas on Thursday. Photo / Doug Laing 6 March 2025 NZME photographed by Doug Laing

At Westshore, access to the beach was closed for the Westshore Surf Life Saving Club and members of the public at the front of the clubhouse due to heavy seas.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The sea was also pounding the bank below the scaffolded steps that were installed on behalf of the Napier City Council last month with occasional splashes on to the embankment two hours after the high tide.

About two hours after Thursday's high tide swells were still pitching waves into the bank beneath the beach access steps at the Westshore Surf Life Saving Club. Photo / Doug Laing
About two hours after Thursday's high tide swells were still pitching waves into the bank beneath the beach access steps at the Westshore Surf Life Saving Club. Photo / Doug Laing
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today