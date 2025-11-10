“We got a radio call from another vessel ... he rang to say a boat had just turned over and there were four people in the water and they had got the people out.

“If the wave had been another couple of metres away, it would have been fine, but it was just really bad luck and wrong place, wrong time.”

The boat was almost fully submerged before the Coastguard towed it to shore. Photo / Coastguard Hawke's Bay

The boat’s bow was sticking about half a metre out of the water, which van Tuel said meant the towing eye was exposed.

He said the crew worked in a circular motion to “pop” the submerged boat out of the water so it could be safely towed to shore.

“If we had just pulled straight, it would have stayed sunken on its side, but by turning in a circle, we were pulling at an angle, and that basically pulled it out of the water.”

Van Tuel said police closed a jetty at the Sailing Club, and an ambulance was waiting for them when they arrived.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman two people were assessed once on shore and taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a moderate condition.

Van Tuel reminded boaties to ensure boats are serviced and batteries in good condition.

“If your boat has just been sitting at home over the winter months, it does pay to have a service done.”

He said it was important to keep an eye on the weather and have two forms of communication.

He said all of the occupants of the boat that flipped were wearing life jackets.

“What has been really great has been the number of people that we have noticed wearing life jackets when we have gone out to assist.

“If you have got your life jacket on if you are in the water, your chances at survival are significantly greater than if you have no jacket on.”

He estimated 80% of the work they did was towing, and 20% was dedicated to medical events or missing people search missions.

“Sometimes stuff happens, and even though you have done all the preparations, you can get caught out really quickly.”

