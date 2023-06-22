Hawke’s Bay Coastguard looking for some keen volunteers to join their team. Photo / Warren Buckland

It takes a crew to save a life is the message Coastguard New Zealand is trying to spread as part of its 2023 volunteer recruitment campaign.

Coastguard New Zealand is a charity aimed at saving lives at sea. Each regional Coastguard team is crucial to saving lives and is often the difference between life and death at sea.

After Cyclone Gabrielle, Hawke’s Bay has seen first-hand just how important it is to have a full Coastguard team, says Hawke’s Bay Coastguard president Henry van Tuel.

The Hawke’s Bay Coastguard president was called out to Eskdale by police at 5am on the morning of February 14 to help kick off the rescue phase.

Van Tuel activated the rest of Hawke’s Bay Coastguard volunteers to go out and help in Links Rd and Pakowhai Rd, while he stayed in Eskdale as part of a planning team.

Throughout the day the volunteer team was actively involved in rescuing people from houses and continued to support and help with search and rescue in the immediate aftermath.

"There have also been occasions where literally lives have been saved and that always gives you a real thrill," Henry van Tuel (MNZM) said. Photo / Warren Buckland

“The fact that we had really great volunteers meant that we could provide our services all the way through,” van Tuel said.

Along with helping in situations like Cyclone Gabrielle, Coastguard always has eyes on the water and helps everyday ocean and river users.

When asked why people who call Hawke’s Bay home should join the Coastguard, van Tuel said he has a strong belief that if you live in a community and you get the benefits of the community, you should be willing to help the community. “For me, that’s what drives what I do.”

Van Tuel enjoys the ocean, so he volunteers for the Coastguard and said if you are more bush orientated you can look into joining land search and rescue or volunteer in other ways to give back to the community.

Nationwide, Coastguard NZ is looking for good sorts keen to join their mission to help Kiwis enjoy their time out on the water safely and with confidence.

Across New Zealand, there are many different volunteer positions open from Coastguard rescue vessel crew and shore crew to governance positions.

The Hawke’s Bay crew currently has positions available in the Coastguard rescue vessel team.

Coastguard New Zealand CEO Callum Gillespie explained it doesn’t matter whether you’re a seasoned boatie who ventures out every weekend or someone with a passion for supporting your community, there is a role for you with Coastguard.

“Being on the water is a huge part of who we are as Kiwis. Our job is to make sure people are safe, by giving great advice as they head out, or helping them when they get in a spot of bother.

“Volunteering for Coastguard is more than just our on-water capability. We have amazing shore crews from our radio operators to training coordinators whose efforts enable us to bring people home safely. It takes a crew to save a life,” Gillespie said.

This is the second year the charity is running its volunteer campaign. Last year’s inaugural campaign saw 136 new volunteers join Coastguard in roles both on and off the water with many new volunteers joining across the Hawke’s Bay region.

“Being a Coastguard volunteer is an amazing journey, woven with countless rewards: an exhilarating and demanding role, acquiring top-notch Maritime qualifications and training, fostering leadership and teamwork skills, gaining invaluable risk assessment experience, personal growth and a clear roadmap for advancement,” Callum said.

To learn more about volunteering with Coastguard and to apply to your local Unit, check out our dedicated volunteer website - https://volunteers.coastguard.nz



