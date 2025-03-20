Advertisement
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay club rugby: Two new head coaches to clash in round one

By Shane Hurndell
Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Mokau Lambert steps over Napier Pirate No 10 Sheridan Rangihuna to score a try for CHB. Photo / Connull Lang

This article is provided courtesy of Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union

World championship-winning New Zealand age group player Rob Evans is one of two new head coaches in Hawke’s Bay’s premier club rugby competition, which begins on Saturday.

Evans, who was one of four future Magpies in the New Zealand under-19 team wo won their 1999 world championship in Wales, will take his Central team to Flaxmere Park to take on a MAC outfit who have a new head mentor in Viliamu Malaitai.

One of Central’s assistant coaches last year, Evans replaces former Hurricanes, Chiefs and Magpies player Sam McNicol in the head coach role as McNicol intends to focus more on his Magpies assistant coaching job.

Evans said his team would aim for a top-six finish in the Nash Cup so they qualified for the Maddison Trophy comp.

“We’ve been struggling for numbers and our pre-season has been a bit of a challenge. We lost by one point to Feilding Yellows in our only pre-season game,” Evans explained.

Magpies prop Joel Hintz, former Hastings Boys’ High School fullback Mokau Lambert, first five-eighths Tate Harte and promising prop Lachie Gunson will be among Central’s key players.

Former MAC, Maraenui and Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports premier player Malaitai said changing the mindset of his players had been a key focus for him.

“Don’t just show up to play ... Show up to win is our motto,” Malaitai explained.

“Although we may be a little under-strength, we have a young talented squad that I believe in with all my heart. With some hard work we can bring success to our campaign on and off the field this year,” he said.

Malaitai has lost talented winger Elia Bari to Napier Technical and the departure of prop Maika Fehoko to Auckland is a huge blow to MAC’s limited front-row stocks. Experienced sevens players Johnny Ika and Meni Manase will be absent for a month as they play for Tonga and Samoa respectively.

Regular Clive assistant coach Vaine Maui is back in the head coach role he had during the 2018-19 seasons. His team has an away outing against Napier Old Boys Marist at Park Island today.

Clive prop Alfred Tuliaupupu will play his 50th and blazer game for the club.

NOBM, who will be co-coached by Ellery Wilson and Matt Wyatt this season, will miss the services of experienced lock-loosie Ricky Hayes who has transferred to defending champions Taradale Rugby and Sports. Hayes' new team have an away assignment against Aotea today.

Former Magpies and Blues prop Namatahi Waa will again have the head coach role with Taradale while former Magpies fullback Jearrad Stephenson is back in charge with Aotea.

Former New Zealand under-20s, Wellington and Magpies halfback Sheridan Rangihuna is back for his second season as player-coach with Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports. They travel to Whitmore Park to take on his former club, Napier Technical, today.

His team have lost eight starters from last year’s squad and six players will make their debuts for Pirate. Rangihuna will come off the bench against the Texans who will again have Craig Wyllie in the head coach role.

Former Central mentor and former Magpies No 8 Exham Wichman is in his first season as Havelock North’s head coach. They travel to Elwood Park to take on a Hastings Rugby and Sports side who have former Magpies prop Jason Long in the head coach role.

All games have a 3pm kickoff.

