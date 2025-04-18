Hawke’s Bay club rugby: Texan’s ton celebrated without win

Joel, 30, who played 70 minutes of the match, is in his ninth season with the Texans. He previously played more than 60 games for MAC over four seasons.

His team has Aotea, MAC, Havelock and Napier Old Boys’ Marist remaining in the Nash Cup comp. Two wins will be enough to secure the Texans a berth in the top six but Joel said his team will be aiming for three.

Hastings blindside flanker and captain Jardine Chung Ching produced a player-of-the-match display for his team. He was tireless on defence and his leadership was top shelf.

Regular openside flanker Perez Malo shone for the visitors at second five-eighth. Regular midfielder Bryson Ioane shone at fullback and substitute No 8 Fale Matamata was powerful on the carry.

Hastings coach Jason Long was rapt with the manner in which his troops restricted the Texans to a 10-5 lead at halftime after they had first use of the strong wind.

Loosehead prop Nik Patumaka and No 8 Tim Farrell provided plenty of grunt in the Texans engine room. Wingers Elia Bari and Jaziah Symons made the most of their limited opportunities.

Centre Jesse Paewai grabbed a hat-trick as his Havelock North team kept their top six hopes alive with a 38-27 win against Central at Anderson Park. Other games on Friday saw Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports beat Aotea 43-19 in Dannevirke and Napier Old Boys Marist maintained their unbeaten run with a 69-10 romp over MAC at Flaxmere Park.

Despite resting numerous regular starters defending champions Taradale were able to maintain their unbeaten run with a 93-0 drubbing of Clive at Tareha Reserve on Thursday night.

The Thomas brothers, hooker Troy and first five-eighth Luke, along with lock Ricky Hayes all made their starting XV debuts for the Mighty Maroons. Former Magpie Hayes was Taradale’s player of the night.

Another former Magpie, second five-eighth, Billy Ropiha, impressed with his direct runs against his former club.

Substitute lock Ian Rore was another to shine for Taradale.

Taradale led 59-0 at halftime after first use of a strong wind. Clive had some memorable moments when they had the wind in the second half but Taradale’s defensive work was too good.

“We’ve got good depth and we had the benefit of being able to resty guys and this means there will be good competition for starting spots as the season progresses,” Taradale manager Tim Combs explained.

Scorers:

Taradale 93 (Dylan Ramsay (3), Ricky Hayes (2), CJ Meine (2), Brayden Cunningham (2), Thomas Eden, Luke Thomas, Bethel Malasia, Flynn Allen, Ian Rore, Tino Savea tries; Thomas (9) cons), Clive 0. HT: 59-0.

Hastings Rugby and Sports 29 (Damarus Hokianga (2), Perez Malo, Sakopo Ofa, Fale Matamata tries; Oscar Sowman (2) cons), Napier Technical 15 (Oliver Larbi, Elia Bari tries; Leighton Shaw, con, pen). HT: Tech 10-5.

Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 43 (Sheridan Rangihuna (2), Al Momoisea, Chaz Heke, Tipene Maxwell, Manahi Brooking, Nick Agnew tries; Rangihuna (2), Momoisea (2) cons), Aotea 19 (Jahnique Whaitiri, Samuel Jones, Zane Taite tries; Hoera Stephenson cons). HT: 26-12.

Havelock North 38 (Jesse Paewai (3), Lawson Gillies, Valentino Taito, Tom Brock tries; Gillies (4) cons), Central 27 (Semi Vodosese (2), Ollie Wichman tries; Braydon Hardwidge (3), cons, (2) pens).

Napier Old Boys’ Marist 69 (Michael Buckley (2), Will Tremain (2), Patrick Teddy (2), James Mitchell, Oto Katoa, Michael Beech, Patrick Mauga tries; Patrick Hedley (7) cons), MAC 10 (Dylan Lilley try; William Malaitai con, pen).