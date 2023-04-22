Hawke’s Bay club rugby: MAC crash Aotea’s party at home

MAC wing Elia Bari took the game away from the hosts with a hat-trick. Photo / Paul Taylor

MAC wing Elia Bari took the game away from the hosts with a hat-trick. Photo / Paul Taylor

Elia Bari scored a hat-trick as MAC crashed Aotea’s home party to keep themselves in Hawke’s Bay first-round Nash Cup Premier rugby competition, but a top four is starting to emerge.

MAC ran out 41-22 winners in their viking road trip on Saturday, with a three-try burst within five minutes midway through the second half sealing the deal.

Aotea had largely kept pace in the first half through tries to Tama Petara and Samuel Jones, but Bari, who had scored two before the break, added a third after half-time and the floodgates then opened at Dannevirke’s Rugby Park.

At Farndon Park, Napier Old Boys Marist were too strong for Clive, running out 52-10 winners to move back into the top four.

NOBM started off fast, moving the ball from side to side and opening the scoring, but Clive then struck straight back.

But Clive couldn’t live with NOBM when they started to string some phases together, and the tries flowed for a 35-5 halftime score.

Manuele Peato gets Aotea on the move against MAC in Hawke's Bay premier club rugby. Photo / Paul Taylor

Loosehead prop Johnny Faleiva was a hard man to handle when he found space in the midfield and Bain Champion’s passing gave plenty of room for others, while the young duo of Nick Ennor and Kere Penitito also impressed.

Taradale kept their hold on the top spot with a 46-19 win over Havelock North, the second time in two weeks that they’ve notched 46 points. The tries were shared around at Anderson Park in the village as seven different Taradale players crossed the line.

Hot on their heels still, just a point behind, are Napier Tech Old Boys who fought off the challenge of Napier Pirate on the Whitmore Park turf. A Xavier Mccorkindale double ensured Tech picked up an important bonus point in the 39-19 win. The result meant Pirate dropped out of the top four.

At Bill Mathewson Park, Tamatea found CHB too hot to handle as the wait for their first points of the season continues. Kaliova Mocetadra ran in four tries for CHB in the 68-5 win that sees them third on the table.

Aotea wing Samuel Jones scores despite the attention of MAC wing Josiah Sakaria. Photo / Paul Taylor

Results: Napier Old Boys Marist 52 (Mitchell Gibson 2, Kere Penitito 2, Josh Gimblett, Josh McIntyre, Johnny Faleiva, Jonty Stewart tries; Stewart six conversions) Clive 10 (Te Aranga Hakiwai try)

MAC 41 (Elia Bari 3, Solomone Fono, Tom Iosefo, Joshua Coward, Roger Paewai tries; Coward two con, Hateni Tafolo con) Aotea 22 (Tama Petera, Samuel Jones, Manuele Peato tries; Hoera Stephenson penalty, two con)

Taradale 46 (Majella Tufuga, Flynn Allen, Brayden-Trevaughn Lansdown-Cunningham, Dylan Gallien, Hunter Morrison, Kinghouse Tupuola, Iakopo Petelo Mapu tries; Ezra Malo pen, 3 con, Nathan Ramsay con) Havelock North 19 (Sam Walton-Sexton, Avian Rihia tries, penalty try; Tawhiri Gifford-Kara con)

CHB 68 (Kaliova Mocetadra 4, Jack Griffin, Siosiua Kaifa, Karl Lepelaars, Jordan Soli, Daniel Hardwidge, Maximillion Fryatt tries; Braydon Hardwidge 7 con, Jordan Soli 2 con) Tamatea 5 (Richard Herangi try)

Napier Tech Old Boys 39 (Xavier Mccorkindale 2, Isaiah Martin, Falealii Popoalii, Bethel Luotele Malasia tries; Sheridan Rangihuna 4 con, 2 pen) Napier Pirate 19 (Nick Agnew, Ryo Kikkawa, Pomare Samupo tries; Ryo Kikkawa 2 con)

Points: Taradale 25, Napier Tech OB 24, Central 22, Napier OBM 21, Napier Pirate 17, MAC 16, Hastings R&S 14, Aotea 10, Clive 6, Havelock North 4, Tamatea 0.