They were camped in the 22 and the forwards went to work. Damarcus Hokianga burrowed over to take an early 7-0 lead.

But NOBM responded immediately, a turnover from the kickoff set them up in attacking position and Will Tremain charged over to level the scores.

Hastings were on top throughout the remainder of the first half attacking with flair and making it up the field with ease. They scored three unanswered tries the first to Michael Vuicakau after finding space down the left edge to take a 12-7 lead.

This was then followed up with a classy long-range try to Bryson Ioane, who weaved through defenders, running 60 metres to extend the lead 19-7.

Their final try of the half went to Sione Folau as NOBM looked to clear, the ball found Ioane and Hastings found space down the left edge where Folau weaved through defenders and powered over, putting Hastings ahead 24-7 going into halftime.

But the second half belonged to NOBM. A string of penalties allowed them to camp on the Hastings line before Dylan Homan crashed over to narrow the margin. Soon after, Elis Lewis broke the line and linked with Michael Beech, who outpaced the defence to make it 24–21.

NOBM kept their foot on the pedal and another counter-attack saw Kere Penitito combine again with Beech, who brushed off defenders to score his second and give NOBM their first lead, 28–24.

Hastings hit back to stop the momentum. A midfield scrum gave them clean ball and they worked their way into the 22 before Jeriah Mua finished out wide, reclaiming the lead 31–28.

NOBM threw the kitchen sink at Hastings to try to steal the game in the dying moments.

Rventually Hastings conceded a penalty in front with two minutes to play and Ellery Wilson slotted the goal, levelling the scores.

NOBM continued to raid the line but Hastings defended valiantly, with neither team able to get on the scoreboard again.

Meanwhile, Napier Pirate managed to get up in a close contest against Napier Tech 34-30. It was a match where momentum shifted throughout and both teams took advantage of attacking opportunities.

Napier Pirate coach Sheridan Rangihuna was proud of how his team showed resilience in the contest and hung in against a tough Tech team.

“It was a great battle today, when you have two teams desperate for their first win it makes for a great game,” Rangihuna said.

“We came out after halftime and had a few good moments, which shifted momentum.

“We were up by 14 but an intercept for Tech with 14 to go shifted that momentum, resulting in another try keeping the game close.

Rangihuna said he was “really proud of the boys” as they defended their line for the last three or four minutes to hold on and win, calling it “a great game of club rugby”.

“Luke Russell and Tiaki Fabish were immense on defence while Andrew Tauatevalu and Anaru Paenga Morgan excelled on attack.”

Taradale played Havelock in the third match-up of the round, with Taradale managing to get one back over the villagers after losing in their Nash Cup meeting.

Coach Namatahi Waa was pleased with his team’s performance.

“A few boys put their hand up and performed, Mikaele Tapili stood up, while hooker Dylan Gallien went about his mahi, putting in the hard yards not everyone sees with a relentless workrate.”

“Our senior players like Josh Eden-Whaitiri and Andrew Gardner led from the front, which is important for our younger players.”

He said the team had wanted redemption for the loss a few weeks ago.

“We wanted the boys to play to their strengths and stick to our systems, which they did – carry hard, clean hard, tackle hard.”

Results

Napier Old Boys Marist 31 (Michael Beech 2, William Tremain, Dylan Homan tries; Ellery Wilson 4 cons, pen) Hastings Rugby and Sports 31 (Damarcus Hokianga, Michael Vuicakau, Bryson Ioane, Sione Folau, Jeriah Mua tries; Koby Deacon 3 cons)

Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 34 (Luke Russell 2, Al Momoisea 2, Jericho Wharehinga tries; Sheridan Rangihuna 3 cons, pen), Napier Technical 30 (Elia Bari 2, Tyrone Chrystal, Jaziah Symons, Manaaki Aranui tries; Leighton Shaw con, pen)

Taradale 29 (Josh Combs, Mikaele Tapili, Billy Ropiha, Dylan Gallien tries; Trinity Spooner-Neera 3 cons; Luke Thomas pen) Havelock North 14 (Tom Brock, Jasper Wylie tries; Will Cole 2 cons)