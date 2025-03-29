MAC came back from the kickoff with an aggressive defence, but Havelock met them at the line again, remaining calm when making mistakes and holding ball in hand when it mattered most, while MAC managed to collect one red card and one yellow, leaving them with 13 men in the dying minutes of the first half.

MAC got near Havelock’s tryline many times, but could only manage one penalty for their efforts – while Havelock tucked away six tries, leaving the score 34-3 at the halftime whistle.

Havelock North win a lineout against MAC in round two of Hawke's Bay's Nash Cup. Photo / Jack Riddell

Havelock started the second half strongly, dotting down two tries in the first five minutes and setting the stage for the rest of the game, with Havelock winning 77-3, scoring a total of 13 tries to MAC’s one penalty.

MAC’s head coach Viliamu Malaitai was proud of his team’s fight to the end, but said they need to work on their breakdowns.

He was particularly impressed with his No 8 Solomone Kuli Kefu Fono, hooker T.K. Kata, halfback and captain Bronson Hokianga and No 12 Penisini Taufa.

Havelock North head coach Exham Wichman didn’t believe the blowout score reflected the tight passages of the game, but was proud of how his team played after their first-round setback.

“MAC have big boys and how you beat big boys is with brutality, but also to have the finesse on the end – so we’re pretty lucky with that.”

Wichman was stoked with Vuranovo’s four tries, but was also impressed with Marcus Leach coming off the bench at halfback for his first game with the team after playing with the Hurricanes Under-20s. He also thought lock Reuben Allen performed very well.

“It’s quite a good confidence-builder for us,” said Wichman.

In other results, Napier Tech kept their momentum going with a 50-5 win over Clive at Fardon Park. So too did Pirate, in Waipukurau, as they scored eight tries to Central’s six in a 55-36 crowd entertainer.

