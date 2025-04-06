While Karl played 100 games for the Magpies between 2004 and 2013 he is two short of that milestone for Clive. He hopes to achieve this while juggling his Hastings Boys’ High School first XV coaching commitments this season.

MAC coach Viliamu Malaitai praised Karl Lowe’s work at the breakdown.

“Karl’s turn over work was a form of art,” Malaitai said.

Two of his best players on the day, halfback Bronson Hokianga and fullback Jaybee Thompson, are former Clive players. Hooker Misi Salanoa also impressed for MAC.

Powerful Taradale No 8 Mikaele Tapili on the burst in their tight win over Pirate. Photo / Emma Rodger

Taradale centre and vice captain Brayden Cunningham celebrated his 50th and blazer game with a try and crucial assist as the unbeaten defending champions pipped Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 25-19 at Tamatea Park.

“I was lucky to get that assist away,” Cunningham said referring to winger Bethel Malasia’s try which gave the visitors a 25-12 lead.

“We knew it was going to be a hard game and we dug deep. Our forwards made it easy for us backs,” he added.

Captain and blindside flanker Josh Eden-Whaitiri, experienced lock Andrew Gardner and powerful No 8 Mikaele Tapili provided plenty of grunt in the winning pack.

Taradale coach Namatahi Waa agreed his troops will have to work on their discipline lapses after three players had stints in the sinbin but at the same time he was proud of the guts they displayed during these periods.

The hosts were unlucky to have a late try disallowed. Outstanding centre Anaru Paenga Morgan put fullback Andrew Tautevalu over with a well timed pass which was ruled to be forward.

Pirate player-coach Sheridan Rangihuna had every right to be proud of the resilience his lads displayed. Gutsy flanker Will Bollingford, lock George Hancy and winger Charlie Nash had huge defensive workrates.

Rangihuna apologised to his troops in the wake of his sinbinning for a retaliation offence.

“I let my emotions get the better of me. I have to be better than that in key moments,” Rangihuna explained.

Hastings Rugby and Sports scored 12 tries during an 80-19 drubbing of Aotea at Elwood Park.

Halfback Tim Sciascia was a key architect in Napier Technical’s 40-22 win against his former Central club in Waipukurau. Prop Nick Matumuku and flanker Tyrone Chrystal were also prominent for the Texans.

Napier Old Boys Marist joined Taradale as the only unbeaten teams after three rounds with a 43-27 win over Havelock North at Anderson Park.

CLUB RUGBY RESULTS:

Clive 44 (Jack Thomson, Tamati Rautahi (2), Donald Taufa (2), Aminiasi Koroi, Kyan Lowe, Karl Lowe tries; Rautahi 2 cons), MAC 29 (Faleupu Saufoi, Jaybee Thompson, Solomone Kuli Kefu Fono, Filemoni Asolua, Jordan Faia tries; Thompson 2 cons).

Taradale 25 (Josh Eden-Whaitiri, Trinity Spooner-Neera, Brayden Cunningham, Jonty Caccioppoli, Bethel Malasia tries), Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 19 (Hugh Taylor, Charlie Nash, Ryota Matsuda tries; Andrew Tauatevalu 2 cons). HT: 15-12.

Napier Technical 40 (Elia Bari (2), Donovan Mataira, Tyrone Chrystal, Manaaki Aranui, Jaziah Symons tries; Adam Curran (4), Leighton Shaw cons), Central 22 (Tui Kuru, Tyler Kopua, Semi Vodosese tries; Braydon Hardwidge 2 cons, pen).

Napier Old Boys Marist 43 (Dylan Homan (2), Patrick Teddy, Will Tremain, Kere Penitito, Johnny Faleiva tries; Patrick Hedley 5 cons, pen), Havelock North 27 (Ethan Taylor, Cooper Flanders, Tino Malu, Mansen-Zion Laulu, Mark Vennell tries; Lawson Gillies con).

Hastings Rugby and Sports 80 (Sione Folau (3), Bryson Ioane (2), Immanuel Naciva (2), Koby Deacon, Caleb Horsefield, Oscar Sowman, Perez Malo, Jardine Chung Ching tries; Sowman 9, Deacon cons), Aotea 19 (Manuele Peato, Jahnique Whaitiri, Gene Ropoama tries; Hoera Stephenson 2 cons).