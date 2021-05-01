Hawke's Bay club rugby: Another final for Hastings and Taradale

Referee Sheldon Eden-Whaitiri controls his 200th Premier match at Elwood Park, where home side Hastings Rugby and Sports remained unbeaten with a 34-17 win over Clive. Photo / Ian Cooper

Referee Sheldon Eden-Whaitiri controls his 200th Premier match at Elwood Park, where home side Hastings Rugby and Sports remained unbeaten with a 34-17 win over Clive. Photo / Ian Cooper

Taradale guaranteed a defence of Hawke's Bay rugby Premier first-round trophy the Nash Cup with a comfortable win over Havelock North today.

The 50-24 win on Taradale's home ground at Tareha Reserve gave the maroons a fourth win in five Pool 1 matches, enough to take the side into the final next Saturday against Hastings Rugby and Sports, which completed Pool 2 unbeaten with a 34-17 home win over Clive at Elwood Park, Hastings.

With the intervention of the Covid-19 crisis, Taradale have held the cup since it was last contested in 2019. The teams have been the top two sides in 2020 and 2021, having met in last year's single-round season for championship prize the Maddison Trophy – lifted by Hastings when they beat Taradale in the final last August.

While Hastings had secured their Nash Cup final place with a crossover-match win over Taradale last week, Taradale needed another victory to keep in front of Napier Old Boys Marist which had an away 55-33 win over MAC in Flaxmere.

Opponents in 8 Maddison Trophy finals and 3 semi-finals since the championships went Hawke's Bay-wide in 1988, it was a radically different scenario today, with Taradale hot favourites and Havelock North finishing Pool play without a win and having week earlier been consigned to a new second division for the remainder of the season.

Taradale had to overcome plenty of early enthusiasm from the young and rebuilding Havelock North side and, after a 7-7 deadlock and then being down five-points, took the lead for the first time with their second converted try late in the second quarter.

At Bill Mathewson Park in Hastings, home side Tamatea scored 7 tries in claiming a third win, and a fourth bonus point, with a 42-14 victory over Napier Pirate, which is also without a win in Pool play and consigned to the lower division for the rest of the season.

In Waipukurau, home side Central substantiated its place in the Maddison Trophy round with a second win in a week, beat Napier Tech Old Boys 30-24.

Provisional results of other Hawke's Bay Club rugby matches on Saturday, May 1:

Town and Country:

Town Pool 1 – Napier OBM 25 Bridge Pa 18, Hastings R&S beat YMP by default, Napier Tech OB 20 Napier Pirate 15.

Town Pool 2 – Taradale 46 Clive 26, Maraenui 27 Havelock North 24, MAC 35 Eskview 17.

Country Pool – Central 20 Porangahau 7, Aotea 64 Waipawa Country United 12, Otane a bye.

Division 3: Clive 81 Napier OBM 0, Havelock North 33 Maraenui 17, Taradale 30 MAC 7, Flaxmere a bye.

Women: Hastings R&S 25 Napier Tech 17, Clive 55 Taradale 7.