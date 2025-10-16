Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay club cricket: Taradale and Tech looking to build a legacy

Hamish Bidwell
Hawkes Bay Today·
8 mins to read

Napier Tech won the one-day showcase in 2024/25 and will be one of the teams to beat this year. Photo / HB Cricket

Napier Tech won the one-day showcase in 2024/25 and will be one of the teams to beat this year. Photo / HB Cricket

- This article is provided courtesy of Hawke’s Bay Cricket Association

If attitude aids performance, then Taradale are saying all the right things ahead of the Hawke’s Bay premier men’s club cricket season.

Beaten finalists in the showpiece MJF Shrimpton Memorial Cup 50-over competition, Taradale won the Laver &

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save