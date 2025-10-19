“If I’m going to play cricket, I’m going to give it 100% and when I’m at work I’ll give that 100%. But, yes, when I am at cricket, I’ll just scrap. I’m not the most talented guy,” Zohrab said.

He’s mightily effective, though, as he showed in making 112 not out as Central Hawke’s Bay opened their 2025/26 MJF Shrimpton Memorial Cup 50-over campaign with an impressive 101-run win over Taradale on Nelson Park No 1.

Zohrab and Angus Schaw put on 230 for the third wicket, to help CHB post 340/7.

Taradale’s reply never gained any great momentum and they’d reached 239/7 by the end of their 50 overs.

“We got off to a bit of a conservative start and then Gus came out and just whacked it pretty much from his first 10 balls and that set the tone,” said Zohrab.

“It meant the field had to go back and I could just manipulate and play really risk-free cricket. I went at run-a-ball, but Angus was certainly instrumental in pushing the field back.”

Schaw hit six sixes and 12 fours in his 102-ball knock of 139 and was among a group of Central Districts Stags stars who underlined their quality, ahead of the Major Association season.

Over at Cornwall Park, Brad Schmulian (81 not out) and William Clark (84 not out) helped Havelock North to a nine-wicket win over Cornwall.

Chasing 224, Havelock cruised to their target with 15 overs to spare.

Taylor Bettelheim (42 off 52) got the visitors off to a fast start and then sat back and watched as Schmulian and Clark methodically chased down what could have been a tricky total.

Cornwall tried hard and created a few half-chances but Clark and Schmulian largely played within themselves, expertly hitting the ball into gaps whenever they felt inclined to lift the tempo.

“A pretty clinical performance with the bat,” Bettelheim said afterwards.

“They [Cornwall] probably got a few more than we would’ve liked but to go out there and do it one down to start the season was pretty pleasing. They [Clark and Schmulian] showed exactly why they’re playing at that level.”

It’s a level the 24-year-old Bettelheim aspires to as well.

Born and bred in Tauranga, the right-handed opening batter came to Hawke’s Bay two years ago to try to develop as a person and cricketer. Having been loaned out to Wairarapa for the past two seasons, Bettelheim is available to play for Hawke’s Bay this year.

“The goal is always to go to that next level and play professional cricket. That’s always been the goal since moving down and hopefully that’s achievable at some stage,” said Bettelheim.

Another player for whom a Hawke’s Bay debut is definitely on the agenda is new Napier Technical Old Boys allrounder Bayley Latter.

He would’ve liked to have opened the batting for Tech against Napier Old Boys’ Marist on Nelson Park No 3, but was instead given the new ball.

The offspinner responded with 5-20 in seven overs, to help dismiss Marist for 113. Tech knocked that off in 15.5 overs for the loss of four wickets, with Latter not out at the end alongside player/coach Christian Leopard (57 not out).

“Five-for on debut is always a good introduction to a new club,” a delighted Latter said afterwards.

“It was good to start strong and the ball was coming out of the hand quite well and I made the most of the new ball.”

More than that, this was Latter’s first competitive game of outdoor cricket in 18 months. Having moved to Hawke’s Bay in 2024, the former Manawatū representative had high hopes of impressing in his new hometown. Unfortunately, a shoulder injury put paid to those plans and he had to wait until Saturday to finally show his wares.

The 21-year-old is a New Zealand representative at indoor level, which is where his bond with a number of his new Tech teammates was forged. Now he’d like to cement that further by donning Hawke’s Bay colours.

“Definitely keen. Having previously represented Manawatū, I’m definitely striving for higher honours and to play at the best level I can.”