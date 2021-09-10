Hawke's Bay: Cheers to a decade of F.A.W.C!

Last year's Summer F.A.W.C! event at Peak House.

It's 10 years since the first Summer F.A.W.C! was held and chief executive of HB Tourism Hamish Saxton says the event has become a part of the organisation's DNA.

"It really reflects the contemporary positioning of Hawke's Bay as New Zealand's Food and Wine Country. I'd also say its grown exponentially in attracting visitors from outside the region, which is our core purpose for doing it," Saxton said.

He says their team has learnt that F.A.W.C! is their best activation for telling the region's spectacular food and beverage story.

"It is a brand activation for us, as well as an event that Hawke's Bay locals are, quite rightly, immensely proud of."

They have ensured that there are no events still existing from the early days in order to keep things fresh and they ask the majority of their events to change things up so that fatigue doesn't set in with clients and markets.

He says this year the inaugural F.A.W.C! Grand Long Lunch will be a truly amazing experience.

"We are really excited to see this executed as it will be a very special event."

He says planning is everything when it comes to events such as F.A.W.C!

"Planning for Summer F.A.W.C! starts when we review the success of the one most recently held. We ask venues and partners for summer events in March, so around eight months prior and from there we develop a programme, marketing campaign, all around managing expectations and timelines. It is a huge project."

F.A.W.C! is the perfect event for Hawke's Bay locals wanting to shake off any remaining winter blues and bask in classic Hawke's Bay weather.

This year there are more than 50 events in the line-up with something to whet everyone's appetite.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, September 14, however Saxton says there's been great interest in the programme and website hits have been strong.

Details:

Hawke's Bay Legends with Cuisine Magazine

The Old Church, Napier

November 4

Before Summer F.A.W.C! officially turns 10 years old, pause and honour the people who have helped shape Hawke's Bay into the culinary destination that it is today. Cuisine Magazine editor Kelli Brett will be in-house to lead the discussion and announce the very first inductee to the F.A.W.C! Hall of Fame.

Hawke's Bay Wine Car Boot Party

Tomoana Showgrounds, Hastings

November 5

Rev your engines because the Car Boot Party is back for a second year, more "souped-up" than ever! More than 40 Hawke's Bay wineries will roll into the Waikoko Gardens and park-up ready to pour an amazing selection of Hawke's Bay's finest wines.

F.A.W.C! Grand Long Lunch

Secret location

November 6

The F.A.W.C! Grand Long Lunch will be a feast of truly epic proportions, with five-courses designed by five of Hawke's Bay and New Zealand's leading chefs. Each of the five courses will be matched to an exquisite Hawke's Bay wine, all set in a stunning secret location.

Taittinger Oyster & Whitebait Street Bar

Advintage, Havelock North

November 6

The "world famous in Havelock North" Advintage carpark bar is back for Summer FAWC! 2021. Expect sharply-priced glasses of Champagne Taittinger, a street bar stocked with delicious Hawke's Bay wines, renowned chef Martin Bosley shucking fresh oysters, and the Advintage crew banging out whitebait sandwiches.

Malaysian Mama

Milk + Honey, Ahuriri

November 7

Milk + Honey Owner Sean Burns is putting his mum back to work for a night in the Milk kitchen. Suriah Burns will show off like only she can, with a five-course Malaysian menu. Expect strong, spicy and aromatic cuisine that combines the rich tastes of the many herbs and spices Malaysian fare is renowned for.

A Night with Emma Galloway

Cape South, Hastings

November 9

An evening to nourish your mind, your soul and of course your stomach, you won't want to miss your chance to sit down with Emma Galloway, of My Darling Lemon Thyme. Enjoy a cooking demonstration from Galloway before filling your soul with a delicious taste of mindfulness shared by mindfulness guru and retreat host, Kate McLeay.

Get Lucky

Peak House, Havelock North

November 13

A Mexican street party as it should be – a little bit spicy and packed with fresh and funky flavour. F.A.W.C! favourites Peak House and Scott Towers (of FFD Loves, Wokou and Cooka- Chook fame), welcome award-winning taqueros Lucky Taco to join in their fiesta.

Ka Kai Tahi Tātou i te Hākari

Kaiuku Marae, Māhia

November 14

Pioneering restaurateur Fleur Sullivan of Fleurs Place is heading north to Wairoa, and bringing her immensely talented, up-and coming chef Lyall Minhinnick with her. Join Sullivan and Minhinnick at Kaiuku Marae in Mahia as they prepare for you the freshest kai from the land, sea and rivers.