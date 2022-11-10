Bay City Cheerleaders' Senior Elite team placed first out of seven teams in their category and took out second place in the Level 4.2 division grand champs at the New Zealand Super Nationals last weekend. Photo / Supplied

Bay City Cheerleaders' Senior Elite team placed first out of seven teams in their category and took out second place in the Level 4.2 division grand champs at the New Zealand Super Nationals last weekend. Photo / Supplied

A streak of domestic success continues the momentum for the Bay City Cheerleaders heading into the Global Cheerleading Games.

The Junior and Senior Elite teams of the Napier-based Bay City Cheerleaders competed in the New Zealand Super Nationals at Eventfinda Stadium on the North Shore of Auckland last weekend.

The Senior Elite team placed first out of seven teams in their category and placed second in the Level 4.2 division grand champs.

The Junior team placed fourth out of 86 teams and nabbed 14th place in the Level 1 division grand champs.

Many of the squad will also be competing in the Global Cheer & Dance games in Hawaii in May, 2023.

Senior squad member Jade McKinley, 15, did one year of casual cheerleading before starting competitive cheerleading in 2018.

She said she was speechless when she found out she would get to compete in the international event, but she didn't have a specific placing in mind that she was aiming for.

"[My goal is] probably to bond with the new team, meet new people from all over the world; just have the experience."

Bay City Cheerleaders' Senior Elite team placed first out of seven teams in their category and took out second place in the Level 4.2 division grand champs at the New Zealand Super Nationals last weekend. Photo / Supplied

Miley Newton, 13, has been cheerleading for three years after she was inspired by a Christmas parade performance and is one of the youngest on the senior team.

She wants the team to win the global event and show off New Zealand's cheerleading talent on the world stage.

She was proud of how she and her team rallied around each other to smash it out for the national event, she said.

Christine Crowe, Bay City Cheerleaders gym owner and team coach, said a lot of hours of hard work, commitment and dedication went into preparing for the New Zealand Super Nationals.

"While placing is the aim, our focus is more on the journey and overall experience. We believe that if you gave it your best and you had fun doing it, then that's all that matters at the end of the day," Crowe said.

She said athletes and coaches were all supported by parents and extended families travelling up to the event with them, and there was even a huge base of support from other competing gyms.

"The cheering from the other teams was so loud - it really gets your adrenaline going, that's for sure! It's such a special moment for the teams once they take that stage. The crowd are all screaming in support, the atmosphere is electrifying, the bright disco lights are fantastic; they even had fireworks on stage-side for that extra 'wow' factor."

She said it was the biggest competition her teams had ever attended, with even Australian teams competing virtually.

"I am their biggest fan and am beyond proud of what all the kids have managed to accomplish this season, and I can't wait to see what great things our Senior Elite are going to do at the Global Cheer & Dance games in Hawaii May 2023," Crowe said.

The Senior team also won their division and their first grand champion title at the Wellington United Cheer and Dance competition earlier in the year.