Jesse Neilson, owner of the newly opened cafe Rosina in Hastings, says hospo is all about looking after people. Photo / Paul Taylor

“The more cafes the better.”

That’s what Jesse Neilson says as we chat in his newly opened cafe Rosina (formerly Opera Kitchen).

“There are so many amazing cafes and restaurants in this Heretaunga East block now it’s just fantastic.

“I don’t count them as competition, they all do their own thing. It forces me to work harder to ensure our customers get the best experience.”

Asked if he was a bit crazy opening a business in this economic climate, Jesse replied: “I completely agree. It’s fairly ambitious but I have done my due diligence.

“I spent three months working out backend figures. Everything is calculated. The financial risks were looked at and I asked myself how bad it could get. This is the worst economy we have seen for years and on top of that we are heading into winter.

“However, I have done this before [he owned and operated a cafe in Auckland] and if you have good coffee, food and service any uncertainty will work out.

“For me, running a business is not all about making money. It’s about adding value to the community. A cafe is a place to catch up with friends and family, it’s a space to meet with co-workers, have a coffee and a catch-up.

Front of house Karmen Maxstede at Rosina. Photo / Paul Taylor

“In my opinion, what makes hospo is disappearing. Hospo is about looking after people. People coming to buy a coffee is becoming more and more of a luxury. If you are paying for a service, it needs to be good. People might put up with mediocre coffee and food but, if the service is awesome, they will return. People like to feel looked after.

“The other thing I think is key to a successful restaurant/bar/cafe is owner influence. I don’t believe you can set up a business and then walk away. Your team needs support and direction. I’m a big fan of people such as Josh Emett, who is always in his kitchen cooking with his team. He doesn’t just leave, he’s heavily invested.

“My goal is to lead by example, be there to help and invest in my staff. I love making coffee, love the food and I love being here coming up with new ideas with the team.”

The cafe is named after Rosina Buckman, a prominent New Zealand opera singer in the late 1800s.

Jesse says a couple of names were discussed, including Albert, but they decided people might associate it with the Albert Hotel and it would be more appropriate to give a nod to the Opera House.

“Branding is important for any business, as is planning.”

The team at Rosina includes manager Cash Kippenberger, who has been friends with Jesse since high school. Cash has worked at Hawthorn and St Martha.

“Part of success is trust in people. Sure, there will always be a bad egg but you have to not worry about that and get on with it.

“We have two incredible chefs and have stripped the menu back so we can refine what is on offer. So rather than a breakfast and lunch menu, we have brunch.”

It also has cabinet food and everything is made onsite, which allows staff to make small batches. “This helps with food waste. We have very little. Basically just scraps from plates and these are saved for a local who feeds them to his pigs.”

Rosina is introducing an app to ensure food waste is even more minimal. The app is called Foodprint and, before closing time, it will list discounted cabinet food.

Jesse moved back to Hawke’s Bay to help his parents after the cyclone.

Jesse Neilson outside his cafe Rosina at 306 Eastbourne Street East, Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

“They live in Twyford and the cyclone wiped out their home and did a lot of damage to their two businesses selling kids’ swings and coffee machines.

“I spent 12 months helping them rebuild and while I was doing that I set up a property management business. That’s how I came across the Opera Kitchen up for sale.

“It turned into a bit of a family affair with Mum and Dad investing in it. I’m lucky to have such strong family connections. Everyone has been super supportive, including my two brothers and my fiancee Jessica, who is also invested in the cafe.”

They are loving being back in Hawke’s Bay.

“We have dogs and the Bay has great places to take them. There’s more space and freedom for them and us.”

They have had good reactions and positive feedback from the public.

“In this economy, the fact that we are getting people through the door is humbling.”

