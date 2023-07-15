Voyager 2023 media awards

Hawke’s Bay: Bones found in Ōmahu hillside date back to 1700s, koiwi laid to rest in moving ceremony

Chris Hyde
By
5 mins to read
Bones washed up during Cyclone Gabrielle were laid to rest in a moving ceremony in Ōmahu. Hawke's Bay Today Editor Chris Hyde reports.

The collapse of a hillside on farm country behind Ōmahu during Cyclone Gabrielle revealed an astonishing find - the bones of five people thought to have lived and died in no later than the 1700s.

