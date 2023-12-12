Coastguard Hawke’s Bay faced low visibility and rough swells as it rescued the injured occupants of a boat off the coast of Mahia following a freak accident. Photo / Coastguard Hawke’s Bay

The occupants of a boat off Hawke’s Bay’s coast were flung into the air and showered by shattered glass as they came off big waves in the rough swells on Tuesday night.

Coastguard Hawke’s Bay faced low visibility in mist and swells more than 3m high as they rescued the injured people off the coast of Māhia after a mayday call.

The 40ft vessel was heading south from Auckland when its three occupants sent out a mayday call to maritime radio about 9 o’clock on Tuesday night, about 45km east off the coast of Napier in the Lachlan Banks area.

Coastguard Hawke’s Bay president Henry van Tuel said two of the three people on the boat were injured after it came off a big wave.

“They came off quite a big wave, some windows broke on the boat, one of the guys went up in the air, hit his head on the roof and came crashing down onto his bottom and hurt his back,“ van Tuel said.

“Another one had cut legs due to the glass.”

He said it was decided Coastguard Hawke’s Bay’s Celia Knowles rescue boat was the most suitable one to respond, and they arrived on the scene about 12.35am.

“They were drifting northwards or going north towards Māhia, so we just recalibrated,” van Tuel said.

“We got close to Māhia and couldn’t locate them, it was very low mist.”

He said there was a 2.5m metre swell that steepened to more than 3m when they got close to Māhia, along with wind speeds reaching 20-30 knots (37-55km/h).

They were able to locate the boat with the help of a flare.

However, it was far too rough for the Coastguard to recover them at first when they found the boat near the Māhia beach area.

“We led them in and said ‘can you anchor here’?, and they made an attempt to anchor and the anchor wouldn’t drop,” van Tuel said.

“The guy went on the bow and tried to free the anchor, but it just wouldn’t go down.”

The three people were eventually transferred safely onto the Coastguard boat and given a medical check-up, but it was too dangerous to tow the boat so it was left to drift to shore.

A helicopter couldn’t get out to them, so they travelled back to Napier where they met with an ambulance about 5.30am.

The occupants were treated by ambulance upon arrival at the shore, but van Tuel said none required hospital care.

