He said he would keep the name and, in time, planned to reopen the cafe at the front of the venue.

The former owner of Rosie O’Grady’s Napier, Stefan Burt, said as far as he was aware, both the Clive Square and Taradale buildings were still up for lease, while his Hastings Irish pub was doing a good trade.

Ahuriri West Quay nightlife hotspots

Chris Sullivan, the owner of popular Napier nightlife hotspots on West Quay at Ahuriri, Roxof Nightclub, Thirsty Whale Bar and Restaurant, Paddy’s Irish Pub and Kork n Barrel, said business was fluctuating.

“One week we are down, and the next week we are up, but it’s not consistently down every week.”

He said both Kork n Barrel and Thirsty Whale were currently down 15% in dining compared with the same time in 2023 and 2024, with early-week customers less common.

Sullivan said it was noticeable that people were paying attention to how and what they spend their money on.

“People just haven’t got the expendable dollar that they probably had two or three years ago.”

Ahuriri hospitality operator Chris Sullivan said business was fluctuating, with people watching how they spent their money. Photo / Michaela Gower

He attributed the cost increase in food, power, rent and rates as part of the reason people were being more cautious.

“The luxuries of going out probably suffer.”

Sullivan said his establishments worked hard to keep prices down, despite their food costs “rocketing”.

“Food is the big one, like our steak, three years ago we were buying eye fillet steak for $27 a kilogram, we now pay $52 – it’s doubled.”

He said there was no difference in the number of people attending Roxof but there was a small decrease in the spending at the bar, which was typically $20 per person across a clientele of up to 900 people on a Saturday night.

Sullivan said Paddy’s was “still going strong”, as they had not put drink prices up, but early-week dining was quiet.

“You have got to offer friendly service and try to get the prices right for people to make them come back on a regular basis – but that comes at a cost.”

Common Room in Hastings goes for affordability, safety and ‘a good time’

The Common Room bar and music lounge owners Fiona Le and Chris Whyte were working hard to keep people coming through the door.

This winter the business has lowered the price for cocktail drinks to $15, with plans to keep that price. Previously, prices for cocktails were up to $20.

“There are not many people in fortunate positions to have a lot of disposable income at the moment, and that’s not just young people, that’s everyone,” Whyte said.

The Hastings Common Room bar, restaurant and music venue team, Chavez Farquhar (left) with Fiona Le, John Bland and Chris Whyte. Photo / Michaela Gower

Their goal is to ensure that people visiting their establishment on Heretaunga St East are getting the best value for money.

Whyte said there are three things people look for when they go out to bars and restaurants.

This included affordability, a safe environment, and a chance to relax and have a good time.

“Our industry is getting people together, and it’s far better to have a full room so people feel far better about the time than it is to have ten people standing around trying to create a vibe.”

Whyte said a lot of blame for the struggles in the hospitality industry was attributed to the pandemic, and he said that it needed to stop being used as an excuse.

“Part of being resilient is weathering the storm, standing up and moving forward.”

