Hastings District Council and Napier City Council are reviewing their Local Alcohol Policies. Under the proposed policies, bars, pubs and nightclubs would close at 2am instead of 3am, with a one-way door restriction from 1am.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise and Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst are encouraging people to have their say.

Hazlehurst said alcohol policies play a vital role in balancing a safe and thriving hospitality sector with community wellbeing.

“It’s important that we hear from residents and businesses to ensure we get this right.”

Wise said nightlife was an important part of the city.

“But we have to weigh up where, how and when it is sold to minimise the risks of the harm it can cause.”

Inspector Caroline Martin, Hawke’s Bay area prevention manager, said the impact of excessive or inappropriate consumption of alcohol was obvious to police, manifesting directly in crime, damage, death, disorderly behaviour and injury.

“Police are very much at the coalface of alcohol-related harm in our communities. Its impact on road safety, family violence, public order and associated serious crime is well recognised,” Martin said.

Sullivan, who owns Roxof and Paddy’s in Napier, says between 1.30 and 2pm was one of Roxof’s busiest times.

“I think changes in the closing hours is crazy. Is the council that blind to tourism? I can’t see it solving any problems but what it will do is cost staff wages.

“We have 12-14 security staff, 20 bar staff, plus three duty managers who will be impacted by this.

“The reason we don’t have many issues is our security staff and scanning system.

“Security staff wear cameras and if anyone causes a problem the next time they try to enter our system gives us a warning.

“It’s too hard for security to try and remember faces. The information is held for 24 hours and then drops out unless there’s a problem.”

He said the three main things security looked for and had to deal with were intoxication, undesirable people and aggression.

“The real trouble though is always out on the street. Our security staff are not police, they can only control what happens in the venue not what goes on in the street.

“The troublemakers will always be there.”

Inspector Martin said decisions around alcohol harm and prevention were not made in a vacuum and involve agencies such as councils, police, Health New Zealand and others.

“The end goal is to minimise harm and ensure all members of our communities can feel safe and be safe,” she said.

“While police do deal with some issues inside licensed venues, many alcohol-related problems involve people who have left a bar and are hanging around in town or are at home. Limiting the hours of sale can reduce alcohol-related harm and keep people safe.”

By closing on-licences an hour earlier, both councils aim to create a safer night-time environment while still supporting a responsible hospitality sector.

To improve safety, councils are proposing additional discretionary controls that a licensing committee must consider when deciding on alcohol licence applications.

Submissions close on April 14.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.