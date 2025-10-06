Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay author Matthew Wright on why Ernest Rutherford’s legacy still matters

Jack Riddell
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Sir Ernest Rutherford during a visit home to New Zealand in 1926. Photo / Alexander Turnbull Library

He helped shape modern technology and is considered one of New Zealand’s greatest scientists.

But Ernest Rutherford is so much more than the man who split the atom and appears on the Kiwi $100 bill.

Napier-born and bred historian Matthew Wright is the author of Ernest Rutherford and the , a new book revealing the science that propelled Rutherford to a Nobel prize, and led to Albert Einstein calling him a second Isaac Newton.

