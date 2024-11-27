“It’s like ships in the night,” Graeme said, explaining how they manage their routines.

“I take the early mornings, from 5.30am to 7am, and then tag Kat for her session. One of us gets the kids to school, and we switch again in the evenings.”

Graeme’s competed in 15 full Ironman and 50 half-Ironman races.

His journey began in 2010 when a running injury pushed him to try swimming and cycling as alternative sports.

Since then, he’s competed in the UK, France, Spain, and New Zealand with many podium finishes along the way. This December, however, he has modest expectations.

“This is the World Championships. The best of the best are coming.

“In New Zealand, we train through the wintertime for this. Europeans and Americans have the benefit of going through summer and racing through summer. So, we’re at the start of our season, while they’re at the end of their season.”

Katrina, introduced to triathlon by Graeme, found the sport while dealing with running injuries.

“In triathlon, you use different muscle groups, so you’re using your arms and legs in different ways, which reduces impact and overuse injuries,” she explained.

Her journey includes three full IronMan distance triathlons and several half-Ironman distance races across Europe and New Zealand.

Katrina Buscke at the NZ Sprint Distance Tri Champs in Napier this year. "I won my age group and qualified for the World Sprint Tri Champs in Spain."

Triathlon has become a family affair.

Their 9-year-old son Bailey already trains almost daily, with running as his favourite discipline.

“It’s fun and good for your health,” Bailey said.

“He doesn’t need encouragement. He loves it,” Graeme said, adding that Bailey often watches cycling time trials and running events on TV.

Their 7-year-old daughter Lila has also caught the triathlon bug, favouring biking.

“I like it because I can go faster,” she said.

Graeme, 43, and Katrina, 42, are not only preparing for the Ironman; They are inspiring the next generation of athletes in their children Bailey, 9, and Lila, 7. Photo / Rafaella Melo

In two weeks, the whole family will be in Taupō for the World Championship.

“We look forward to inspiring our kids on the world stage,” Katrina said.

Another Hawke’s Bay athlete, Bram De Boeck will also be at the event.

About two years ago he crashed on his bike. The incident left him with a concussion.

“I had to stop for about four months,” De Boeck said.

“Then, I went back too hard and too soon and ended up with a back injury.

“I’ve raced in Taupō many times, so I know the course. My family will be there to support me, which makes it even more special.”

Bram De Boeck is training hard for the IronMan 70.3 World Championship in Taupō. Photo / Rafaella Melo

De Boeck wakes up at 4.30am to fit in one and a half hours of training before work and schedules additional sessions during evenings and weekends.

“They’ve been incredibly understanding,” he said. “I wake up early to train before anyone’s awake, and I’ve worked hard to find a balance that allows me to spend time with them too.”

Bram De Boeck and family (from left) Kaito, 16, Bram, his wife Fumie, Kaoru, 9, in front of her, and Taishi, 15 (right).

At least seven athletes from Hawke’s Bay, including Bram and the Busckes, will compete in the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Taupō, according to Triathlon Hawke’s Bay manager Jeremy Rimene.