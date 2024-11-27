Since then, he’s competed in the UK, France, Spain, and New Zealand with many podium finishes along the way. This December, however, he has modest expectations.
“This is the World Championships. The best of the best are coming.
“In New Zealand, we train through the wintertime for this. Europeans and Americans have the benefit of going through summer and racing through summer. So, we’re at the start of our season, while they’re at the end of their season.”
Katrina, introduced to triathlon by Graeme, found the sport while dealing with running injuries.
“In triathlon, you use different muscle groups, so you’re using your arms and legs in different ways, which reduces impact and overuse injuries,” she explained.
Her journey includes three full IronMan distance triathlons and several half-Ironman distance races across Europe and New Zealand.
Triathlon has become a family affair.
Their 9-year-old son Bailey already trains almost daily, with running as his favourite discipline.
“It’s fun and good for your health,” Bailey said.
“He doesn’t need encouragement. He loves it,” Graeme said, adding that Bailey often watches cycling time trials and running events on TV.