Hawke's Bay athletes scale great heights in Triple Peaks adventure races

Ainsley Harte grins and bears it.

"There was staggering, there was wobbling but it was an epic day''.

MCL Construction Triple Peaks spokesman Steve Nicholls summed it up nicely at the online prizegiving for the iconic off-road endurance event, held in Havelock North on Saturday.

"What an awesome day, so many smiles on faces, so much agony on faces as they came across the finish line, there was staggering, there was wobbling, but it was an epic day,'' Nicholls said.

"We are so proud on behalf of MCL Construction to bring you such an incredible event, and to have so many people taking part."

More than 500 people took part, for some it was a particularly long day, finishing after 7pm with close to 12 hours' trekking behind them.

Support for the event shadowed the determination of organisers and competitors to do such an event safely amid the Covid-19 crisis.

"Overwhelming," said Nicholls. "We've had positive feedback, and predominantly people have been fantastic about co-operating with the regulations we have put in place for the event.

"It certainly made life difficult for us, what with scanning 500 Vaccine passes, through to having cleaning schedules for the toilets, but it all came together in the end," he said.

All proceeds of the MCL Construction TRIPLE PEAKS 2022 will going to Te Mata Park Trust, for buying native trees in their re-vegetation programme.

RESULTS

Debbie Larbi was first in the Mt Erin event, in 1:48:39.7 followed by

Shawn Watts (1:50:19.9) and Sarah Lee (2:01:02.7).

Paul McIntyre was first home in the One Peak Explorer event, completing the race in 58:24.9 on an e-bike.

Daniel Woodhouse was the first mountain biker home in 1:39:34.0 with Lochlan Bainbridge only 10 seconds behind him.

Jack Stone was the first runner home in 1:48:00.7, with Belinda Ross the first female runner 2:19:09.6.

In the Three Peaks main event, e-biker Stewart Taylor was first in 2:43:32 followed by

Zane Alexander.

Luke Mudgway was the first mountain biker home in 2:49:19.4 and Mcl4 - Bayron Espino, Anjoe Maglasang and Porferio Jr Ortiz - the first corporate MTB team home.

Vintage Team Versatile (Steve Short, Steve Mcnamara and Ken Parsons) was the first (non corporate) MTB team home.

The first runners home were also a team - Sweaty Nuts & Tight Butts which consisted of

Amber Morrison, Piret Klade and Duncan Morrison.

No Scrubs - Sara Woodham, Alistair Denton and Paul Sandkuijl - were the first corporate running team to make it back.

Daniel Jones was the first Three Peaks runner home in 4:00:09.3, with Carla Lunt

the first woman home in 5:30:48.o.

Lindisfarne 1 (Harry Brenton-Rule, George Esson and Matt Buckeridge) won the school run/walk relay and Damian Steele took out the Solo Duathlon title in 5:17:22.5.

In the Two Peak Tiki Tour event, the overall winner was Steve Thompson on an e-bike. Steve Nicoll was the first MTB rider home, Maree Davis the first MTB female rider.

Jade Valler was the first female runner home, and was overall winner as well, in 3:43:36.1

The first male runner was Manaia Canterbury in 4:33:47.5

Full results are at https://www.webscorer.com/race?pid=1&raceid=269255

Runners and cyclists mixed it together, with many runners choosing to wear masks.

Part of the beauty of the event, is that it's not always about running.

That's Richard Nottage, competing in the solo run / walk.

Despite the magnitude of the challenge, these competitors are all smiles. In front are Anna Smith and Marcus Smith, competing in the solo run / walk.

A mountain biker grinds up a slope.