“I wanted to show that drones can also be a thing that captures beauty and gives us a new appreciation of places we know very well, because we cross these bridges every day but have never seen them from this perspective.”

Hawke's Bay artist Ryan Jennings is showing his Roads and Rivers collection in an exhibition in Hastings, which includes 14 Hawke's Bay bridges. Photo / Michaela Gower

The Hawke’s Bay images include bridges across the Tukituki River, the Tūtaekurī River, the Esk River, the Ngaruroro River, the Main Outfall of Ahuriri, the Taruarau River, the Mangaone River, the Pukekura River and the Waipawa River.

“The unique part for me was that the location wasn’t actually the bridge, it was the river.”

His plan for the project was simple: “I got in my car and started driving.”

The photos were taken using a drone to highlight a different perspective of the infrastructure and surroundings. Photo / Michaela Gower.

Jennings said he chose then to photograph the bridges that he said were the most beautiful or rarely seen.

“I believe art should create something and contribute something new.”

Jennings said most of the artworks which were available to purchase were “one-of-ones” so it meant whoever came to own the photograph had the only version of that work.

“You can show your own taste by buying the artwork, and it’s only you who owns it.”

He said most of his collectors were international and he wanted to use the opportunity of this exhibition to entice New Zealand buyers.

“The beauty of it for me is being able to share my work, and for others to see it without ticket prices and museum costs.”

Jennings also has other paintings on display from his Two Burdens collection.

The display is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm until October 5.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.