Hawke’s Bay photographer Ryan Jennings loves to highlight the beauty of the natural environment coexisting with vital infrastructure.
Jennings, who goes by the artist name MintFace, is currently exhibiting his latest project, New Zealand Roads and Rivers, which is on display at The Line 318 Heretaunga St West,Hastings, with free access as part of Fotofest Hawke’s Bay.
Of the 48 photographs, 14 showcase rivers intersecting with Hawke’s Bay bridges, some of which later suffered damage in Cyclone Gabrielle.
“I kind of like that juxtaposition of the beauty of nature, which is untouched, yet here is a high utility asset such as infrastructure of roads that can live side by side and add something to the beauty of the surroundings – because it gives us access to it,” Jennings said.
The photos on display were taken on a drone between 2022 and 2023. Jennings has worked across the country to capture the images from above, with the last photos taken in January 2023.
“I wanted to show that drones can also be a thing that captures beauty and gives us a new appreciation of places we know very well, because we cross these bridges every day but have never seen them from this perspective.”
The Hawke’s Bay images include bridges across the Tukituki River, the Tūtaekurī River, the Esk River, the Ngaruroro River, the Main Outfall of Ahuriri, the Taruarau River, the Mangaone River, the Pukekura River and the Waipawa River.
“The unique part for me was that the location wasn’t actually the bridge, it was the river.”