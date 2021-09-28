Hawke's Bay artist opens his first solo exhibition

Glen Colchin with one of his pieces in his collection titled The Shape of Water. His exhibition is on at Can until October 24. Photo / Paul Taylor

His slogan is Hone because he continually strives to become a better artist, honing his skills.

Glen Colechin took a huge step in that direction on Friday, opening his first solo exhibition at Creative Arts Napier (CAN).

"I'm really excited about my first solo exhibition," Colechin said.

"I feel as if I have come full circle on this particular journey. I won Seaweek about six years ago with my driftwood dragon and that spurred me on to take my art further," he said.

"Coming back to Napier for this exhibition feels as if I have completed a journey."

The Taradale-based artist's exhibition is titled The Shape of Water.

Colechin describes himself as an experimental artist and this collection shows just how talented he is. He has used copper as his base and natural acids such as vinegar to produce a process called verdigris.

However, he didn't stop at one colour for this exhibition and has used a range of techniques to produce some amazing colours and textures.

Colechin has come a long way in six years. He has an agent in Singapore and his artwork is sold all over the world.

It began when his stag sculpture caught the attention of award-winning New Zealand sculptor and Design Junkies contestant James Wright.

He advised Colechin to push himself.

He did just that, taking the plunge to give up his job and concentrate on his art.

"I was scared to take that step, but I'm so glad I did. There's always something to do. "

He has recently been selected to be a part of the show at the Auckland Botanical Gardens.

"I'm really excited about this. I'm making a kotuku (white heron). It will sit atop water on lily pads and have bulrushes around it. It will be white on the outside and copper inside, with blue around the eyes as they appear in mating season."

It's a great opportunity for Colechin, with the popular art exhibition set to be seen by thousands of people.

"One piece will be chosen and remain onsite".

The Shape of Water runs until October 24. Opening hours at the CAN are Monday-Saturday 10am–4pm, and Sunday 10am–2pm.