Hawke's Bay artist Lucid Hiest humbled to be part of project

Lucid Hiest is thrilled to be getting his music pressed to vinyl for the first time.

Lucid Hiest is thrilled to be getting his music pressed to vinyl for the first time.

Entertainment Extra is running profiles of the 10 artists selected to have their songs featured on the Backline Charitable Trust Hawke's Bay compilation vinyl record.

The compilation is a showcase of Hawke's Bay artists and reflects the diversity and quality of new and established musicians producing original music in the region.

It is an opportunity for up-and-coming artists to be featured alongside established acts. The tracks will be mastered at Munki Studios in Wellington and released this month.

This week we feature Lucid Hiest.

Was any high school or other music training/project especially important to you?

I'm from Hawke's Bay, I play drums, keys, guitar, bass, I'm a proud self-taught artist, so I don't have any training per se.

How did you get started as an artist?

I started in bands, playing drums in punk and hardcore groups. then moved into a funk/jazz/blues/ska band playing keys, percussion and backup vocals, eventually moving into a solo career. I taught myself production, and engineering and started recording myself.

Is anyone else directly involved with your music?

No, but I am starting to work with other artists now.

How has your writing (or music) evolved from your beginnings in songwriting?

It's hard for me to say but I think my music is naturally evolving having learnt so much since I first began, I'm now exploring new genres, and vocal deliveries.

What do you like about being included on the HB Compilation Record?

I feel very blessed to have made the cut, and to get my music pressed to vinyl for the first time. Honestly very humbled and grateful to be a part of such an awesome project.

Aside from this release, have you released music before?

Yes, I've released an independent album on all major streaming platforms, as well as a few singles and remixes all produced, engineered, mixed and written by me.

What made you choose this song for the record?

I felt like this song in particular was a perfect fit for the record, being one of the more stripped-back and honest songs I've done recently.

What's the story behind the song?

I was at the Hawke's Bay Song Hub, and honestly was feeling pretty intimidated by all the talent there, so I decided to write about feelings of insecurity, self-doubt, over-comparing yourself to others, and navigating those feelings. Emotions I think everyone goes through occasionally in life.

What's your favourite moment, musical or lyrical, of the single?

I really love the initial drop of the song ( first chorus ) and the lyrics of the chorus.

How do you generally work out what song makes a good single?

That's a tough one. A real solid, catchy hook in my opinion.

Who produced your single?

Kings and myself.

What other producers have you worked with?

I haven't really worked with other producers, but it is something I'm going to be doing a whole lot of this year now I've had a taste of collaborating with others.

What music projects are you currently working on that we should keep an eye out for?

I'm featured on a new single from a killer artist Sylvee, which is being released on every major streaming platform this year, as well as some new singles of my own.

Can you name three other NZ tunes that would fit well on a playlist alongside yours?

Maybe songs like One by Shapeshifter, See the Sky by Thomas Oliver, Side by Side by Nu Logic.

Have you applied for any funding for your music? Any advice for others on funding?

Funding is very new to me, it's something I've only recently started looking into.

Are there any musical blogs, YouTube channels or podcasts you're super into?

I love watching producers on Twitch, Kenny Beats, Alex Tumay and Spell are great ones to watch for general production tips, plug-ins, workflow and just good ol' inspiration.

Are you earning a living from music alone – if not what else do you do?

I used to be in hospo to earn a living but I've just recently gone full time with my music, it's an adjustment for sure but I'm loving the growth and progression.