Hawke’s Bay all the way in farm fencing champs at Fieldays

Doug Laing
By
3 mins to read
Brothers-in-law Bernard Condon, left, and Tony Bouskill in the Bill Schuler Trophy and Golden Pliers events at the Fieldays New Zealand Fencing Competitions' national farm fencing championships on Friday. Photo / Fieldays

Hawke’s Bay has taken a near clean sweep of the four titles at the Golden Plyers national farm fencing championships at Fieldays near Hamilton.

The Thursday-Friday championships were dominated, again, by the Bouskill family, with

