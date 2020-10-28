Hawke's Bay Airport to conduct simulated safety exercise

The exercise will take place at the airport next Tuesday. Photo / File

Next Tuesday emergency services will descend on Hawke's Bay Airport for an exercise simulating a scenario where dangerous goods are on board an aircraft.

The exercise will involve NZ Police, Fire and Emergency NZ, St John ambulance, Hawke's Bay Airport and Air New Zealand.

The airport is advising people that this is just a training exercise and they should not be alarmed.

The airport's operations manager Gareth Mentzer said it was important for the event to be held during operating hours to ensure systems could be tested in an accurate and realistic environment.

"This is a collaborative exercise that is a result of planning by all agencies involved.

"To ensure we are best prepared to deliver a coordinated and effective response we need to simulate as close to a real-life scenario as possible," he said.