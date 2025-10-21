Hawke’s Bay Airport roof to get $450k solar upgrade; solar farm next to runway still on radar

The project includes installing batteries, which can store energy.
“It’s not necessarily about storing to sell back to the grid, but rather taking electricity from the grid at times of the day when it is cheaper, storing it, and then using that stored energy at peak times when electricity is more expensive,” Flack said.
“Our system [will use] AI to predict the most cost effective energy source – grid, solar, battery – to optimise energy management.”
The solar panels will produce about 477,000 kWh per annum, equivalent to 44% of the airport’s annual terminal electricity demand.
To date, no resource consent application has been lodged for that project, despite the plans first being announced in 2019.
In July, a Hawke’s Bay Airport spokeswoman said the airport was making “good progress” toward lodging a consent application.
“Our plans have evolved somewhat based on making best use of the land area available, but we’re comfortable taking as much time as necessary to achieve the very best possible outcome,” she said, at the time.