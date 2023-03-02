Hawke’s Bay Airport evacuated over alarm activation

Passengers were evacuated into the carpark at Hawke's Bay Airport on Friday morning. Photo / Luke Kirkness

Hawke’s Bay airport was evacuated this morning.

Flight passengers and staff exited the buildings about 8.15am due to an alarm activation, spilling into the car park.

An NZME reporter at the airport said two fire engines have arrived at the airport and a handful of firefighters in their retardant gear have gone into the terminal.

The reporter said there did not appear to be a fire.

A witness said they were not in a hurry and both the airport staff and passengers were relaxed — but some expressed concern about missing connecting flights.

Passengers were re-entering the building and flights were resuming by 8.45am. No flights were diverted.